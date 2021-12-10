'The Unforgivable': Bullock shines

As a little girl, one of the first actors I can remember just loving in every movie was Sandra Bullock. "While You Were Sleeping" came out when I was 5, and I watched it time and time again. Then, of course, I enjoyed her in other '90s films like "Speed," "The Net" and "The Prince of Egypt."

Bullock was born to play powerful dramatic roles, and her latest film, "The Unforgivable," brings her chops front and center. I was shocked to see in Bullock's filmography she hasn't been in a movie for three years. Her last acting credit was "Bird Box," a huge Netflix hit from 2018. For a couple weeks it was all anyone could talk about.

Now she plays a convict named Ruth Slater who is released from prison right at the start of the film. Some of the opening scenes are Ruth packing up her few belongings and being processed for her release. The audience will learn a few minutes later Ruth went to prison for killing a sheriff 20 years prior.

I was stuck by just how well constructed "The Unforgivable" appeared, even from the beginning. It feels like each and every scene was meticulously selected to show the harsh circumstances quiet Ruth finds herself in. She's leaving one hard setting and trying to adapt to "freedom" through parole and moving into a hard sort of halfway house for women where roommates go through her belongings and threaten to drag her out of the shower if she goes over her time limit.

Director Nora Fingscheidt assembled each and every piece of "The Unforgivable" with deliberate purpose, and it shows in how polished and seamless the story is. It's based on a 2009 British miniseries titled: "Unforgiven."

The film is full of amazing talent like Viola Davis, Vincent D'Onofrio, Richard Thomas and Jon Bernthal. "The Unforgivable" is Netflix proving yet again the streaming company is bringing its "A" game to cinema, something the subscription-based company has done time and time again through this pandemic.

Ruth's living situation is not ideal, and the fact that she killed a sheriff follows her all across Seattle. It costs her a job, gets her attacked, and earns her threats, all of which she takes on the nose because as a convict on thin ice who doesn't want to go back behind bars, what choice does she have?

Through the whole movie I just constantly found myself yelling at people who treated Ruth poorly that she did her time, 20 years and half her life. In frustration she raises the issue with her parole officer Vincent (Rob Morgan), and he reminds her that being a cop killer will follow her wherever she goes. And she needs to start figuring out her future in spite of that. He's harsh, but fair with Ruth as the movie goes on. It takes a while, but eventually the audience will see he cares about keeping Ruth out of prison.

All Ruth wants is to find the baby sister she raised before going to prison, but adoption bureaucracy and legal matters stand in her way, not to mention the adoptive parents who will do anything they can to keep Ruth away.

Those details would be enough to make a full movie, but "The Unforgivable" doesn't stop there. It also introduces the sons of the sheriff Ruth killed. And, of course, they want revenge. All of this swirls around Ruth, who just wants nothing more than to rebuild her life. Nuance becomes everything as more details about the shooting come to light through very brief flashbacks. Not everything is as it appears.

But in spite of all the storylines, Bullock keeps the plot grounded and centered on herself. It's a story where, in spite of her past, viewers will want to see Ruth succeed almost at any cost. I know I did.

Given the precarious position Ruth stays in for the entire film, I was a basket case worrying about this character. She endures attacks from coworkers furious about her past, has her heart broken by "friends" she comes to trust, and is constantly stalked by two men who have their own plans for payback. It's two hours on pins and needles.

The tension, the brutal realities and the odds stacked against Ruth mixed well together. I enjoyed this film immensely. I'm convinced "The Unforgivable" will find its way onto my top 10 list for best movies of 2021. Philip Martin asks his critics to put together a list each January of the best films from the previous year, and as scary as it sounds, the first of the year is approaching fast.

I watched "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" in theaters with my wife, Meghan, before reviewing "The Unforgivable" and had a great time watching Paul Rudd do more Paul Rudd things for a couple hours. But when she asked which movie I liked better, I had to pick "The Unforgivable." It's just too powerful a drama for me to underrate in any way.

There's just one tiny plot thread involving an affair I would have snipped from the film, and the rest is golden. It offers surprising twists, powerful characters, and an A+ cast without a single wasted drop of talent. And the film score is tense and sharp, doing its job perfectly to set the mood in every scene. Hats off to Hans Zimmer and David Fleming.

"The Unforgivable" is available in select theaters, and it releases on Netflix today.