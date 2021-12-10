Three receive awards for helping Benton County detective

BENTONVILLE -- Two private citizens and one detective received Lifesaving Action Awards at the Benton County Sheriff's Office on Thursday for helping save the life of a Sheriff's Office detective injured in a traffic accident.

The awards were presented to Howard Allen of Gentry, Misty Van Hooser of Bentonville and Sheriff's Office Detective Alison Nguyen of Bentonville for coming to the aid of Lt. Charles Wells following a Sept. 20 traffic accident on Southwest I Street in Bentonville.

According to letters from Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway that were given to the award recipients, "Lt. Wells had sustained a serious laceration to his left arm and was bleeding profusely" following the accident and needed a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

Van Hooser took off her shirt and attempted to make a tourniquet while her daughter called 911, according to Holloway. About that time, Allen arrived on his motorcycle. He saw the bleeding and applied pressure to Wells' arm to slow the bleeding. Nguyen arrived shortly after, retrieved a tourniquet from her vehicle and applied it to Wells' arm. The three stayed with Wells until paramedics arrived and transported Wells to the hospital.

Wells thanked the three for their actions, saying things could have turned out differently if they had not been there within the first minute and a half following the accident and taken the time to stop and help him.

Wells said he got up in the morning, never expecting to come close to losing his life.

"Sometimes you take for granted just the very fact that you are able to move around and actually be breathing, with no issues, no troubles," he said. "Trouble lands on other people -- it doesn't land on you, but sometimes it does land in your own backyard."

Wells credited God for sparing his life and putting these three people there at just the right time to save him.

"The situation could have been completely different," Wells said. "For help to arrive in a matter of a minute and thirty seconds, that had to be God."

"At first I didn't know how bad he was hurt," Allen said. "But then he turned around, and I could see blood going everywhere. I told him to sit down and take deep breaths. I grabbed his arm (above the bleed) with both hands and squeezed as tight as I could and held it."

Allen said he kept the pressure on Wells' arm until Nguyen arrived and applied a tourniquet.

The three stayed with Wells, kept him awake and encouraged him until the EMTs took over.

Wells, who is back on duty at the Sheriff's Office, said he is doing well and his arm is "coming along." He exchanged hugs with those who stepped up and were heroes for him that day.

Allen, Van Hooser and Nguyen "didn't get up that morning wanting to be a hero or choosing to be a hero," Wells said. "The hero was already inside them."

