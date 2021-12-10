Two people killed on Arkansas roads

Two people were killed and another injured in wrecks Monday and Wednesday on Arkansas roads, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary fatality reports.

Sedgewick Fire Department Chief Wesley Adams, 61, of Walnut Ridge died as the result of injuries suffered shortly after 6 p.m. Monday while helping direct traffic after another a crash on U.S. 63 south of Sedgewick in rural Lawrence County.

Adams was halting traffic in the highway's southbound lane while a 1984 Ford CL 9000 tried to turn around after clearing a previous crash in the northbound lane.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

A 2015 Toyota Corolla coming south struck Adams, fatally injuring him, and struck the passenger side of the Ford, injuring 78-year-old Wanda Thornton, also of Walnut Ridge.

Cale Love, 24, of Brookland, was killed about 7 p.m. Wednesday in a single-vehicle wreck on County Road 652 near Bay in Craighead County.

Love was northbound and failed to stop or yield at the intersection of County Road 652 and Wildcat Lane, continuing through the intersection and running into a ditch on the north side.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of both crashes, the reports state.