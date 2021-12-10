Two Razorbacks make SEC All-Freshman team

University of Arkansas tailback Raheim Sanders and placekicker Cam Little were named to the SEC's All-Freshman team, which was announced by the league office Thursday.

Sanders has 499 rushing yards on 101 carries to rank second among SEC freshmen behind Auburn's Jarquez Hunter, and his three rushing touchdowns are tied with Hunter for the lead. His 139 rushing yards in a loss at Ole Miss were the most by a Razorback in 2021.

The 6-2, 225-pounder from Rockledge, Fla., also has 11 receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Sanders had the most rushing yards by an Arkansas freshman since Devwah Whaley had 602 yards in 2016.

Little and Sanders are the first Razorbacks to make the Freshman All-SEC team since Rawleigh Williams III did it in 2015.

Little has made 19 of 23 field goals and is 43 of 43 on extra point kicks.

The Moore, Okla., product leads all SEC freshmen in made field goals and he is tied for second nationally behind Kent State's Andrew Glass, who has 20.

Little is the first Arkansas freshman to make 19 or more field goals since Todd Wright kicked 20 in 1989. His 19 field goals ranks fourth in Arkansas' single-season records. He is the first Razorback kicker to make the SEC All-Freshman team since Zach Hocker in 2010.