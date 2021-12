Keith Urban will stop in Northwest Arkansas on Aug. 18, 2022, as a part of his 2022 world tour.

The country music star will perform at Rogers' Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion as a part of his The Speed of Now tour.

Ingrid Andress will also perform, according to a news release.

Tickets can be bought by calling the AMP at 479-443-5600, visiting their website or stopping by the box offices of the AMP or the Walton Arts Center.