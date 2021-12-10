Washington County officials pick election map

Quorum Court districts

Washington County’s Quorum Court districts are redrawn every 10 years after the U.S. census. State and federal laws require the districts have roughly equal population. The county’s population after the 2020 census is 245,871, up from 203,065 after the 2010 census, according to information from Jennifer Price, the county’s elections director. The target population for each of the 15 districts is 15,572, with up to a 10% variance having been established by the courts as acceptable.

The population of the districts currently ranges from a high of 20,019 in District 10, represented by Robert Dennis, to a low of 13,800 in District 14, represented by Jim Wilson.

Source: Washington County

FAYETTEVILLE -- Election officials on Thursday agreed on a map showing the new district boundaries for Washington County's justices of the peace.

Renee Oelschlaeger, Washington County Election Commission chairman, said they considered all the public comments received but not all of them could be accommodated.

"We appreciate all of those comments," she said. "But as it turns out the changes that they requested just are not going to work."

The Election Commission voted to accept what has been labeled "Plan 9" as the final map of the districts. The map can be seen on the county's website at washingtoncountyar.gov by selecting Election Commission from the Government drop-down menu.

The Election Commission earlier asked Jeff Hawkins, executive director of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, to redraw some boundaries in response to concerns from voters about moving areas in Fayetteville from District 9, represented by Eva Madison, into District 15, represented by Butch Pond on the mostly rural, east side of the county. Hawkins was able to move some of those areas back into District 9, but some areas of Fayetteville remain in other, more rural districts in the new map.

Election commissioners also discussed an area of southeast Fayetteville moved from District 12, represented by Evelyn Rios Stafford, into District 14, represented by Jim Wilson. District 14 covers the mostly rural south-central part of the county.

Hawkins said Thursday the other changes the commissioners asked him to consider wouldn't work because of population considerations.

"None of them worked out that we could make the shifts and stay within the range," he said. "It's a domino effect. When you change one, it changes another one and puts us out of the range."

The districts must be roughly equal in population and that sometimes requires urban areas to be included in what have been traditionally more rural districts, Hawkins said.

The target population for each of the 15 districts is 15,572, with up to a 10% variance having been established by the courts as acceptable. On the Plan 9 map, the largest district by population is District 9, with 17,329 people. The smallest district by population is District 15 with 15,708 people.

Hawkins has given the election commissioners a list of guidelines or criteria courts have recognized as acceptable considerations in drawing election districts. The guidelines include balancing the districts' populations to ensure equal representation; prohibiting discrimination based on race, color or language; drawing districts that are relatively compact and contiguous; keeping core areas of existing districts intact; keeping together "communities of interest," which include areas with common economic, social, political, cultural, ethnic or religious interests; continuity of representation; and minimizing partisanship.

Jennifer Price, the county's elections director, said accepting the map is just one part of the legal process needed to finalize district boundaries. Price said the county will ask the regional planning commission to provide written legal descriptions of each of the districts. Those legal descriptions will be included in the paperwork the Election Commission files with the County Clerk's Office. The map and the description will be published by the county as a legal notice once they have been filed with the County Clerk.

Hawkins told the commissioners that while both the map and the legal description are required, state law holds that in the event of a discrepancy between them, the map is the final authority.

"If there's any question between the narrative description and the map, the map rules," Hawkins said.