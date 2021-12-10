Washington County planners delay permit for event center near Beaver Lake

County zoning

Land in unincorporated Washington County is zoned for agricultural or single-family residential use. All other uses require the property owner to obtain a conditional use permit through the county’s planning process. The permits must be approved by the Washington County Planning Board and the Quorum Court.

Source: Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE -- County planners on Thursday delayed action on a request for a permit to operate a retreat center on 45 acres of land near Beaver Lake.

The Washington County Planning Board tabled the request for a conditional use permit for the Nazareth Retreat Center until the board's January 20 meeting with several board members saying they wanted more information on the proposed business operation.

"I'm not comfortable approving an open-ended CUP like this," board chairman Joel Kelsey said during the meeting.

The conditional use permit was sought for property at 18316 Vaughn Road in northeastern Washington County. According to information from the planning staff, the three parcels of property comprise 45.93 acres of land that is about a half-mile south of U.S. 412 and also about a half-mile west of Beaver Lake.

The retreat center is planned to be built in stages, according to information provided to the county's Planning Department. The first stage, to be built immediately upon approval by the county, is to include a 13,112-square-foot retreat center with an outdoor pavilion, an office building, a splash park and pool. The second stage, planned to be built in 2023, would include a 14,880-square-foot boat storage complex, and the third stage, planned for 2024, would include a zipline facility. The land is currently vacant, according to planning staff.

According to information from Blew & Associates, engineers for the project, water for the facility will be provided by connecting to an existing 8-inch Springdale water line that crosses the property. A decentralized septic system is planned for the site, and electricity will be provided by Ozarks Electric Cooperative Corporation.

The engineering firm provided information to the county indicating the facility would generate about 117 total trips, entering and exiting, over a 24-hour weekend of operation. Information from the proposal indicates the facility would be used for retreats, group meetings, training workshops, conferences, family reunions, weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, graduations and other celebrations as well as camping trips. The facility would have an open pavilion for summer events and be adaptable to a closed pavilion with a natural chimney for winter events, according to information provided to the county.

Several neighbors spoke against the permit, saying the facility is not compatible with the rural, agricultural and single-family properties in the area.

Tracy Vaughn said she and other neighbors are concerned about traffic and safety with a large number of vehicles operating on the narrow dead-end road. Vaughn also spoke of light pollution from the facility and noise pollution.

"We're a quiet, rural community," she said. "We have cattle. We have wildlife. If this is approved, what is our recourse?"

Clint Harp said he was speaking for his mother as well as himself. He said most of the residents live in the area because they want a quiet, country lifestyle.

"We live out there to kind of get away from the city," Harp said. "To get away from the light, the noise and the traffic. This is going to bring all that smack in the middle of us."

The Planning Board members said they wanted more details about the planned business operation. The board asked for information about hours of operation and more details about the types of events the facility might be used for. The board members also asked for information about any plans for live or amplified music and about the maximum occupancy of the buildings.