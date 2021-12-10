Watson Chapel board meeting set

The Watson Chapel School Board will have its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the district offices, 4100 Camden Road, according to a news release.

A&P Commission to meet Wednesday

The Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the offices of the A&P Commission in the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. The agenda includes the director's report, and reports from the marketing and finance committees, according to a news release. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Housing Authority board set to meet

The Pine Bluff Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Colonial Steakhouse, 111 W. Eighth Ave. Details: (870) 541-0706.

Rent-free home in holiday giveaway

Tracy Shavers Ministries will host its seventh annual Christmas giveaway which includes a home, rent free, for as long as the recipient lives.

The giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at the former Dollarway High School, 4900 Dollarway Road. Registration for the home will begin at 8:30 a.m. Applicants must be 18 or older and must meet all requirements, according to organizer Tracy Shavers.

The ministry will also give away cash, clothes, shoes, toys, food, household supplies, and other items. Children must be present to receive gifts. Masks are required.

Free health screenings set Jan. 20

A free community-wide health screening event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center.

The Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation in partnership with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas Minority Health Commission, the city of Pine Bluff, and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) will participate in the event, according to a news release.

The minority health commission will provide various screenings including those for blood pressure, glucose, A1C, cholesterol, BMI (Body mass index), oxygen/pulse and HIV.

The prostate cancer foundation will provide a non-invasive blood test for the prostate specific antigen (PSA).

Senior center meal menu announced

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week are:

Monday -- Ham and potato soup, pimento cheese sandwich, marinated tomatoes and cucumbers, emerald pears and milk.

Tuesday -- Baked pasta, squash blend medley, tossed salad, cobbler, and milk.

Wednesday -- Glazed chicken, green peas, creamed carrots, eggnog pound cake, and milk.

Thursday -- Beef stroganoff, spinach, corn, fresh fruit, and milk.

Friday -- White beans and ham, red skin potatoes, greens, cornbread, pineapple gelatin, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.