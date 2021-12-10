ROGERS — “Winter Wonderland at the Stables,” hosted by Equestrian Bridges at its Rogers facility, drew hundreds of people Saturday.

The event showcased a wide range of services the nonprofit organization provides in working to transform the lives of troubled youth, assisting kids dealing with autism and veterans with PTSD, helping women gain confidence, and promoting family bonding.

“There’s so many people who don’t get the opportunities to be around horses and the healing effects of them is just so neat to watch for all abilities,” Equestrian Bridges Executive Director Shanna Dozier said. “It doesn’t matter if they have special needs or if they’re just normal teens dealing with life, riding a horse puts you in the moment and really helps with anxiety and kinds of things so we’re glad to offer that today and give people a taste of what we do.”

David Helm trains horses in natural horsemanship techniques. Helm has ties to Lincoln where he attended schools until dropping out as junior. That decision wouldn’t make his life unfruitful however. He wound up joining the Army and began a life of service.

“Equestrian Bridges has been around just using the horse as a technique to help people calm and just to learn that there’s more to life than just always being revved up,” Helm said.

AccessIble Location

Laykyn Rainbolt of Marshall is currently a senior at the University of Arkansas majoring in animal science. She’s found exceptional benefit through her volunteer work at Equestrian Bridges and plans to work as a marketing intern with the organization in the spring.

“As a college student I get to come out here and just unwind from the week and it’s a great opportunity just to get to work with the people and horses as well,” Rainbolt said.

Rainbolt didn’t come alone Saturday. Garrett Harris, another Marshall native, accompanied her as a volunteer and was impressed with both the facilities and strategic location situated at 5920 S. Bellview Road in Rogers giving staff, volunteers and clients the best of both worlds in the midst of the Northwest Arkansas metroplex stretching from Bella Vista to Greenland and West Fork.

“It’s great, having that hometown feel. You get to go back and live on the farm basically but you’re still within 10 minutes of anything you want to go do,” Harris said noting that when he lived in Marshall he didn’t have that luxury.

“You drove 45 minutes to a Walmart or an hour-and-a-half to any big shopping complex, but you could live right here and still see all your horses and go ride any time you want,” Harris said.

Miniature Horses

Volunteer Justine Patterson, wife of Equestrian Bridges Equine Care Coordinator Ty Patterson, supervised four miniature horses, Bebe, Blue, Star and Honey, hitched to a railing. One guest, taking a selfie with Honey, wrapped an arm around the miniature horse who seemed more than willing to participate.

The miniatures were a big hit with children. They got brushed repeatedly during the event which lasted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Justine Patterson got a thrill of directing the “hands on” experience, which for many children represented their first encounter with horses.

“Just getting to see the kids light up and seeing them be so happy about it. It’s awesome to see the joy on their faces. It’s so cool,” Patterson said.

Owen Powell, 4, of Bentonville took his turn grooming Star. Owen decided he wants to ask Santa to learn how to ride a horse.

Lauren Edquist of Bentonville brought her daughter, Eleanor, 6. They enjoyed petting Honey, and Eleanor appreciated the gentle disposition of the miniature horses.

“I like that they’re nice,” Eleanor said.

FamIly Bonding

Equestrian Bridges promotes family bonding, and sisters Ashlyn Raines, 10, and Olivia Raines, 6, of Bentonville laughed as Gracie, a paint mare, playfully nibbled at the top of Ashlyn’s head while posing in front of the stables. Ashlyn felt like she had been kissed by a horse. The girls made crafts inside and came back out for one more look at the horses before leaving.

Ashlyn acknowledged the girls’ mother, Susan Raines, for bringing them to the Winter Wonderland at the Stables where they got to ride a horse for the first time.

“It was really good of her to bring us here today because it was fun today,” Ashlyn said.

The miniatures were Olivia’s favorite part of the excursion. The family took their time, spending two hours at the event.

“It’s been a good show,” Susan Raines said.

Sallie Elderton, daughter of Barnyard Buddies founder Paige Elder-ton, dressed festive and made the most of her time doubling as an Equestrian Bridges volunteer. Sallie Elderton delivered a “Barnyard Buddies” exhibit via horse trailer featuring a rare miniature white mule, calf and several sheep.

Martha Silva of Rogers brought her children, Lexie Orozco, 11, Franky Silva, 2, and Miguel Toldo, 6, who got a bonus through Equestrian Bridges’ partnership with “Barnyard Buddies.” This was the children’s first time around farm animals and they enjoyed interacting with the livestock.

Life-Changing

“We have always had a cattle farm. We’ve always had animals and ponies all sorts of stuff and then one day we just decided to start pony rides,” Elderton said.

The miniature white mule, Ma-tor, brayed occasionally, stealing the show.

“He has a big personality, loves people, loves what he does and sometimes when we’re putting the animals up we can let the halter go and he’ll get in the trailer all by himself,” Elderton said.

Elderton got involved with Equestrian Bridges after meeting a couple of children with disabilities who came to ride ponies. One had never been on a pony and was scared to death of animals. She and her mother were able to get that child on a pony and the experience revolutionized that child’s life.

“The parents were crying and it touched our hearts. We knew we were in the right business and then that’s how I found Equestrian Bridges because we see the horses make a huge impact in other people’s lives,” Elderton said. “I love that to go from a child never ever seeing a horse to riding a horse independently all over the place.”

Holiday Greetings

The staff wishes the community holiday greetings.

“Everyone here at Equestrian Bridges as well as myself wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy new year,” Rainbolt said.

Dozier expressed gratitude for support the nonprofit receives locally. Both she and Helm want to thank the J.B. Hunt family for donating 110 acres in Lowell which will enable Equestrian Bridges to expand and begin offering trail rides.

“I’m go grateful to live in such a giving and supportive community, and we are just excited about the future and things are looking up. It was a hard covid year for a nonprofit and I’m just looking forward to a new year and happy holidays,” Dozier said.

For more information or to volunteer or donate email Equestrian Bridges through their website, www.equestrianbridges.org .