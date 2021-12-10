Danville woman killed in rollover crash, troopers say

A 43-year-old woman was killed in a rollover crash in rural Scott County on Wednesday afternoon, troopers said.

Kristy K. Shrum, 43, of Danville, was driving a 2003 Jeep Laredo east on Arkansas 80 when the crash happened just after 12:15 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

For unknown reasons, the Jeep ran off the right side of the road, troopers said. Due to the steep embankment, the Jeep rolled several times, according to the report.

Shrum, who was ejected from the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Troopers described the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 606 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.