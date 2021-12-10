Wonderfully Weird: Experimental harpist not confined by genre

FAQ

Mary Lattimore

WHEN — 7 p.m. Sunday

WHERE — Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville

COST — $12-$15

INFO — linktr.ee/onthemapshows, trilliumsalonseries.com, marylattimore.net

BONUS — Walt McClements and Ana Roxanne will also perform.

The modern harp has 47 strings. What that means for Mary Lattimore is a lot of potential "for it to get really weird."

"I like to play noisily sometimes and just do whatever I want, without having to feel expectations of, 'Oh, this is going to be a very calming show,' or something like that. Because sometimes it doesn't feel very calming sonically," the Los Angeles-based harpist and composer reveals.

The New York Times observed of her experimental approach that "Lattimore handles her harp like a solo guitarist, improvising around contemplative melodies with the help of pedals that warp her crystalline tone and seem to bend time."

It's a presence Roger Barrett, local promoter and organizer of On the Map, calls "classical versus ambient, with sounds both comforting and unsettling," making Lattimore the perfect bridge between On the Map and Trillium Salon Series' programming. The former began as a 2016 music festival -- now music series -- with the aim of offering a stage to bands underrepresented in Northwest Arkansas, regardless of genre. And Trillium's mission for the past five-plus years has been to break down perceived barriers between audience and performer in the classical/chamber music experience.

Lattimore's classical training working in tandem with her rejection of strict classical form, dropped on top of Fayetteville's own little magical mountain, might just feel like the perfect collision of these two local music presenters' ideologies.

"Playing a harp, I think a lot of people have had perceived barriers or preconceived notions about harps and how it's so soothing, 'Oh, it's a spa kind of instrument,'" Lattimore muses.

"What people think the harp is and putting it into a certain box, or, like, something that belongs in a museum or something very snobby and stiff, I like to surprise people in a way if I can."

Before even hearing a note, that subversion of expectations may begin with a glance at Lattimore's catalog. Though she's reluctant to shape the listener's interpretation of the tunes by revealing the meaning of each title, noting the song names offers its own unique lens through which to experience Lattimore's work.

"I do feel like, because it's instrumental music, there are no lyrics, that's kind of my only way to sort of assert that I'm a real person -- that these songs actually mean something to me personally and it's not just like background music for yoga or something," she details. "Sometimes He's In My Dreams," "We Wave From Our Boats," "Til A Mermaid Drags You Under," "Their Faces Streaked with Light and Filled with Pity" -- Lattimore's titles themselves tell their own story.

"Also, it helps me feel like I'm communicating a little bit with the listener in this way where either they could take it where they want to take it, but there is this little marker that says 'I'm here and I played this and I made this.' Because I feel like with streaming and stuff, it really has depersonalized the music, especially instrumental music. So I think that's my way of like claiming the song a little bit, you know?"