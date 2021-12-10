Zebras pull through to win in OT





Pine Bluff needed a victory in the worst way Thursday and found a way to get it despite some rough moments late.

Troy'reon Ramos scored six of his 20 points in overtime to push the Zebras to a gritty 65-55 victory over Bryant in overtime during the first round of the Charles Ripley Holiday Tournament at Little Rock Southwest's Gryphon Arena.

Courtney Crutchfield added 20 points, including 15 in the first half, for Pine Bluff (3-4), which previously suffered losses in each of the last three games it'd played in Pulaski County this season. But the Zebras -- after leading by as many as 10 points in the second half -- managed to rebound and hold off the Hornets, thanks to some key plays in the extra session.

"We really had to have this one, and we came out and started the game the way we should've," said Pine Bluff Coach Billy Dixon, whose team has dropped road contests at Little Rock Christian, Maumelle and Little Rock Parkview. "We were focused and played the way we should. But then we started to struggle some, and that's probably on me. I started to sub, put guys in the game that haven't been in the rotation, put guys in that hadn't played a varsity game. That lost our flow, and I take a lot of responsibility for that.

"That's not to make excuses, though, because Bryant played a good game, made a ton of three balls to make it very difficult on us."

Dixon also mentioned that his team was hampered by foul trouble, particularly on forward Jordan Harris. The 6-6 junior, who finished with 6 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals, is the Zebras' primary presence inside, but he picked up his fourth foul with more than 10 minutes left in the second half. By that point, Bryant (3-1) had all but erased a 36-26 deficit.

The Hornets, who also trailed by as much as 28-13 in the first half, used a 14-4 run immediately after halftime to tie the game at 40-40. After a Crutchfield free throw gave Pine Bluff a 41-40 lead with 8:29 to go, Bryant's T.J. Lindsey scored on a nifty back-door cut to start another rally that eventually pushed the Hornets ahead 48-44.

Ramos, though, responded with two free throws that ignited an eight-point rally that put them Pine Bluff back in front. The Zebras still led 53-50 with less than 20 seconds left and had possession of the ball following a Bryant miss but turned it over during a fast break. That miscue allowed the Hornets to send the game into overtime when Khasen Robinson hit a trio of free throws after being fouled on a three-point attempt with 9.9 seconds left.

But Pine Bluff regrouped to outscore Bryant 12-2 in the extra frame, with Ramos doing a lot of the heavy lifting, to put a stop to its road woes.

"It feels good to get this one because we really haven't played very well all year," Dixon explained. "I thought we played hard the last game, but conditioning was a factor. We need every win we can get right now.

"We felt that we should have put this one away, actually. But the biggest thing that I was pleased about was that we executed when we had to. Hopefully, we can build on that to kind of generate some momentum going forward."

Robinson had a team-high 19 points and Gabe George scored 18 points for Bryant, which went 0-for-5 shooting in overtime and 16 of 48 (33.3%) for the game. Drake Fowler added nine points.

The Zebras, who will play Little Rock Southwest today at 7 p.m., were 26 of 53 (49.1%) from the floor.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 73,

HOT SPRINGS 34

Little Rock Central (3-1) took advantage inside and pounded its way to a dominant victory over Hot Springs in the first round.

Daniel Culberson scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Tigers, who had beaten Hot Springs (1-3) 67-53 on Nov. 9 in a benefit game but was much more thorough in the rematch.

Gavin Snyder had 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals while C.J. Washington accounted for 12 points and three rebounds for Central. Luke Moore also had 10 points for the Tigers.

Nasir Hannah ended with eight points for the Trojans, who lost their third game in a row. Hot Springs, which trailed 45-15 at halftime, also played without standout center and George Washington signee Jabari West.

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 72, MILLS 59

Little Rock Parkview (4-1) scored 21 of the first 26 points of the second half before holding on to defeat Mills.

J.T. Miller had 16 points for the Patriots, who scored the first 10 points of the game but surrendered 15 of the next 17. That, in turn, helped Mills (1-3) take a 33-31 lead into halftime.

But Jeff Kamanga scored seven of his 11 points during Parkview's big run to help turn the game around for the Patriots. Cam Wallace added 11 points and Dallas Thomas finished with 10 points.

Q.J. King led the Comets with a team-high 14 points. Tre Long ended with 11 points and Allen Dixon collected 10 points.

