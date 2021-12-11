10 teams from UA roll out projects

University of Arkansas students who've spent the semester working to solve real-world business problems presented their projects Wednesday at the McMillon Innovation Studio in Fayetteville.

At the event called Demo Day, 10 student teams revealed their prototypes in a Zoom presentation and explained the methodologies they used in the development process.

One team created an app that gives restaurants, still struggling to recover from the pandemic, a new way to connect with their customer base.

Another group designed a school-based virtual health clinic, and yet another developed a plan to build bed frames and other furniture from corrugated cardboard.

Comprised of students from a variety of majors, the teams partnered on their projects with organizations such as Walmart Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., Now Diagnostics and Community Clinic NWA.

A couple of teams took an entrepreneurial route, though, and developed their own products: the restaurant app and a monthly subscription box of natural sleep aids.

Olivia Pledger, a senior majoring in international business, served as the project lead for the team partnering with Food Loops. The company founded and led by Tom Rohr works to reduce food waste in Northwest Arkansas.

The teams use a five-phase process called human-centered design, Pledger said. That means the end product is designed to solve a problem identified by the people who will use it, she said.

One of Food Loops' services is holding zero-waste events at different venues. Pledger said the company hires contract workers to manually sort the waste at an event.

"This is costly, it's inefficient, there's lots of human error," Pledger said. "Our problem statement was how might we make recycling at large events more economical."

So the team launched into the first phase of the human-centered design process -- empathy, or customer discovery. They went to some of these large events and sorted the materials themselves.

They also interviewed the Food Loops staff and sent out surveys to the contract workers.

"We were really trying to find out any information we weren't seeing at the surface level," Pledger said.

The team then entered the next phase -- define. Based on the information gathered in the empathy phase, Pledger said, they identified some inefficiencies with the sorting process from start to finish.

Next came the idea phase, in which "you spit out every idea you can think of," Pledger said. "It can be anything from something way out of the box to something really practical."

Her team eventually settled on designing a machine that could do the sorting, with only one or two employees needed to check on it occasionally.

"Then you start building your prototypes, and then test them," Pledger said. "You go back and forth between prototype and testing, because they need a lot of tweaking."

Using a $15 blender from Walmart and a water barrel fitted with blending blades at the bottom, Pledger's team built "a very small-scale" model of their sorting machine. She said having an electrical engineering student on the team was a big help.

It takes five or six months to go through the entire process and have a prototype ready for presentation on Demo Day, Pledger said.

Justin Urso, the director of the McMillon Innovation Studio, said the design team program is intended to give students experience in innovation rather than building a commercial product.

"We've never been really outcome-focused," Urso said. So whether organizations end up adopting the prototype or the teams take an entrepreneurial approach and turn it into a business "is not something we've necessarily tracked in the past," he said.

"But I can tell you that these students who come through the studio to work on these projects end up getting really, really great jobs," Urso said.

Still, he said the studio is "putting a little more emphasis now on seeing if these ideas have commercialization opportunity and to work on taking those forward."

This will involve building up the project management focus, he said.

To that end, the studio will add a few product teams next semester, Urso said. Several of the prototypes presented Wednesday are going to move into product teams "and have the opportunity to move into commercialization."

The product teams, Urso said, will work on steps such as "developing a business model, planning a go-to-market strategy, and bringing some more resources together to see if we can really bring it to market."

Pledger said that since she'll be graduating in May, her schedule next semester likely will have her too busy to work further on the sorting machine project. But she is talking with team members to see who may be interested in taking it to the product team level.

Pledger's experience with the design team taught her lessons that she believes will be helpful in the future.

"This will definitely help with leadership and people skills, as well as project management," she said.

"The human-centered design process is something I can use in most problems in my life," Pledger said. "In the work environment, we are literally solving problems every day."