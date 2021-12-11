Arkansas' covid cases rise by 1,093, as hospitalizations reach highest level since Oct. 15





Despite a downturn in new cases this week compared to a week earlier, Arkansas' hospitalizations from covid-19 continued rising on Friday, with the number in intensive care topping 200 for the first time in almost two months.

The state's count of cases rose Friday by 1,093.

While it was the first daily increase this week that topped 1,000, it was the fourth one in a row that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 21, to 8,831.

"Today's report shows new cases slightly lower than the same day last week," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

"But with 21 additional deaths, we are very aware of the risk with COVID."

The numbers of covid-19 patients who were hospitalized, on ventilators and in intensive care all rose Friday for the second day in a row.

The number hospitalized grew by 11, to 471, its highest level since Oct. 15.

The number on ventilators went up by three, to 98, the largest number since Oct. 28.

The number in intensive care rose by 16, to 208, its highest level since Oct. 18.

Just 39 intensive care unit beds in the state's hospitals were unoccupied, down from 66 a day earlier, with covid-19 patients making up about 19% of all the people in intensive care.

The number of available ICU beds was comparable to the levels seen in mid-September, when the number of covid-19 patients was more than twice as high.

Since then, however, the number of non-covid-19 patients in intensive care has risen more than 30%, from 653 on Sept. 17 to 885 as of Friday.

Health Secretary Jose Romero said one hospital had been using some of its ICU beds for non-covid patients who had been waiting in the emergency room for regular hospital beds.

The hospital on Friday was planning to move those patients into regular beds, which will increase the state's available ICU beds, he said.

"We don't see a problem at this time" with the state's ICU bed capacity, Romero said. "We are preparing for it in case it is."

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Friday to 756, down from a recent high of 838 a day the week ending Monday.

With new cases outpacing recoveries and deaths, however, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 431, to 8,393.

It was the first time the active case total had been above 8,000 since Oct. 5.

FLU, VARIANT CONCERNS

During the state's summer surge, the state allocated more than $66 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to open and staff a total of 254 hospital beds, including 96 ICU beds, at hospitals in Little Rock, Hot Springs, Jonesboro, Pine Bluff, Searcy, Fort Smith and Van Buren for 60 days.

The number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals peaked during that surge at more than 1,400 in mid-August, with the number in intensive care topping 550.

The number on ventilators reached an all-time high of 388 on Aug. 31.

Whether the state will need to take steps to increase hospital capacity this winter remains to be seen, Romero said.

"It really depends on what happens with omicron and influenza," Romero said. "It has the potential to become an issue."

From October through last week, only 19 people had been hospitalized with the flu, including three who were admitted last week, according to the Health Department's weekly flu report.

"We're not having a lot," Romero said. But, he added: "There are states that are higher up on the level of flu, and if that's happening in other states, it will eventually get to us."

Although it hadn't happened yet as of Friday, he said he also expects the fast-spreading omicron variant to be identified in Arkansas.

"Let's say we don't have omicron for a while," Romero said. "If we can make it through Christmas and New Year's without a major surge, then we'll probably be OK."

HOSPITALIZATIONS UP

In Jonesboro, St. Bernards Medical Center had 46 covid-19 patients on Friday, including 12 who were in intensive care and three who were on ventilators, hospital spokesman Mitchell Nail said.

While the number hospitalized was less than half the level it reached in September and last winter, it was more than double what it was a few weeks ago, he said.

The hospital also saw an influx of non-covid-19 patients earlier in the week, he said.

"When you factor in an additional 40 to 50 covid patients, that does kind of strain your overall capacity," Nail said.

"As of today we were OK, but it was pretty high there for a couple of days."

Even before covid-19, the hospital tended to have more patients in the winter than in warmer months due to the flu and other respiratory viruses, Nail said.

He said 80% to 90% of the people admitted with covid-19 had not been vaccinated.

At its 11 hospitals around the state, Baptist Health has been seeing "a slight trend with increased COVID-19 hospitalizations," spokeswoman Cara Wade said in an email.

"During the last surge in the summer, 300 was the highest number of COVID-19 patients at Baptist Health," Wade said.

"Today, we have a total of 97 COVID-19 patients. While that number is better, what is concerning is that three weeks ago that number was 60 COVID-19 inpatients."

She said 47 of the patients on Friday were in intensive care, including 32 who were on ventilators.

"While we hope there is not another major surge in the pandemic, we are more than prepared and have the experience from already going through two surges," Wade said.

"Baptist Health's goal is to be there for any patients in need."

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center in Little Rock had 17 covid-19 patients on Friday, down from a peak of 80 in the summer but up from just four or five a few weeks ago, spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said.

She said eight of the patients on Friday were in intensive care, including six who were on ventilators and one who was on a heart-lung bypass machine.

Earlier in the week, UAMS Medical Center accepted two non-covid-19 patients from other states -- Kansas and Oklahoma -- where hospitals were full.

As of Friday, however, it was no longer accepting transfers from other hospitals.

"We're starting to get full ourselves, not necessarily with covid, but with people who need care for other things," Taylor said.

She said five of the 17 covid-19 patients had been fully vaccinated.

Statewide, 76.3% of the cases that were active as of Friday were among people who had not been fully vaccinated, according to the Health Department's online coronavirus dashboard.

Since Feb. 1, infections among people who were not vaccinated have accounted for 85.5% of the state's cases, 87.5% of its covid-19 hospitalizations and 85.5% of its deaths from the virus.

CASES BY COUNTY

Benton County had the most new cases on Friday, 100, followed by Washington County with 76 and Pulaski County with 63.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 537,461.

Health Department spokeswoman Meg Mirivel said only seven of the deaths reported Friday happened within the past month.

Of the others, nine happened in September and five were in October.

Romero said 8.1% of the state's coronavirus tests were positive over the seven-day span ending Thursday, down from the 8.6% that was initially reported for the week ending Wednesday.

Hutchinson has said he wants to keep the percentage below 10%.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state with covid-19 grew Friday by 29, to 28,801.

The number of the state's virus patients who have ever been on a ventilator rose by three, to 3,033.

VACCINATIONS DOWN

Meanwhile, the Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 10,952, the first daily increase in nine days that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

Booster shots made up just over 50% of the most recent increase.

The count of first doses rose by 3,322, which was smaller by more than 800 than the increase in first doses a week earlier.

After topping 12,000 a day earlier for the first time in more than three months, the average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell Friday to 11,647.

The average for first doses, which had also been at a three-month high, fell by 123, to 3,504.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 61.4% of Arkansans had received at least one vaccine dose as of Friday, a percentage that was unchanged from the day earlier.

The percentage who were fully vaccinated remained at 50.1%.

Of those who were fully vaccinated, the percentage who had received a booster dose remained at 24.7%.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one vaccine dose and 44th, ahead of Georgia, North Dakota, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Wyoming and Idaho, in the percentage who were fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 71.7% of people had received at least one dose, and 60.6% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 25.7% had received a booster dose.











