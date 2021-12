Arkansas St. men at Miss. Valley State

WHEN 4 p.m. Central

WHERE R.W. Harrison HPER Complex, Itta Bena, Miss.

RECORDS ASU 6-2; MVSU 0-7

SERIES ASU leads 11-4

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET MVSU Sports Network via YouTube

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ASU

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr. 10.1 3.8

G Desi Sills, 6-2, Sr. 15.9 2.9

F Norchad Omier, 6-7, So. 13.1 9.5

F Keyon Wesley, 6-9, Sr. 4.5 4.9

G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, Sr. 11.1 2.8

COACH Mike Balado (57-71 in fifth season at ASU and overall)

MVSU

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

F Robert Carpenter, 6-7, Jr. 16.7 6.0

G Caleb Hunter, 5-10, So. 12.1 3.3

G Elijah Davis, 6-1, Fr. 5.4 5.3

G Gary Grant, 5-10, Fr. 5.5 3.1

C Daniel Umoh, 6-9, Fr. 1.7 3.0

COACH Lindsey Hunter (5-56 in third season at MVSU and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU MVSU

74.0 Points for 57.6

69.4 Points against 88.6

+1.1 Rebound margin -13.6

-0.2 Turnover margin -1.0

46.1 FG pct. 32.9

36.1 3-pt pct. 25.7

77.8 FT pct. 64.0

CHALK TALK MVSU ranks 358th out of 358 Division I teams in both adjusted offense and defense, per KenPom.com. … ASU last played the Delta Devils in Dec. 2009, winning 71-64 at Itta Bena. … Forward Norchad Omier has the 13th-best offensive rebound percentage in the nation and is second in the Sun Belt Conference to Georgia Southern’s Prince Toyambi.