Arkansas vs Oklahoma advance box

No. 12 Arkansas men vs. Oklahoma

WHEN 12:30 p.m. Central

WHERE BOK Center, Tulsa

RECORDS Arkansas 9-0, Oklahoma 7-2

SERIES Arkansas leads 16-12

TV ESPN2

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

OKLAHOMA

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Jordan Goldwire, 6-3, Sr.9.71.8

G Umoja Gibson, 6-1, Sr.11.31.7

G Elijah Harkless, 6-3, Jr.9.04.6

F Jaden Hill, 6-6, Jr.9.26.7

C Tanner Groves, 6-10, Sr.14.76.3

COACH Porter Moser (7-2 in first season at Oklahoma, 300-244 in 18th season overall)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G JD Notae, 6-2, Sr.18.74.8

G Davonte Davis, 6-4, So.9.84.3

G Au'Diese Toney, 6-6, Sr.13.16.8

F Connor Vanover, 7-3, Jr.7.13.4

F Jaylin Williams, 6-10, So.7.18.7

COACH Eric Musselman (54-19 in third season at Arkansas, 164-53 in seventh seasons overall).

TEAM COMPARISON

OklahomaArkansas

74.1Points for83.3

60.9Points against67.2

+2.6Rebound margin+10.0

+0.3Turnover margin+4.4

49.4FG pct.48.1

32.53-pt pct.28.5

71.8FT pct.69.7

CHALK TALK Oklahoma has won its past eight games against SEC teams, including a 74-67 victory over Florida at home earlier this season. ... Arkansas is 5-0 against Oklahoma in neutral site games, most recently beating the Sooners 92-83 in Portland, Ore., on Nov. 23, 2017. ... Arkansas is shooting 19.8% on three-pointers (22 of 111) in its past six games, but won all of them. ... Oklahoma is holding opponents to 27.5% on three-pointers.

-- Bob Holt