Biden democracy summit closes

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Friday wrapped up his two-day democracy summit, an event that was more about starting a global conversation about how best to halt democracy's backsliding than producing immediate results or expanding democracy's reach.

Biden and fellow leaders announced initiatives to stem autocracies from misusing big tech to stifle dissent, enhance election integrity, bolster independent media and other modest efforts that the president said would "seed fertile ground for democracies to bloom around the world."

But the president also acknowledged that the path ahead is difficult for democracies amid a rise of authoritarianism around the globe.

"We know how hard the work is that's going to be ahead of us, but we also know that we are up to the challenge," Biden said in remarks to close the virtual meeting.

All told, Biden pledged the U.S. would spend up to $424 million around the world in the next year to support independent media, anti-corruption work and other initiatives.

The administration sought to frame the summit -- a gathering Biden had made a priority during his first year in office -- as a launching point for the more than 100 nations invited to collaborate at a difficult moment for democracies. Biden said he wants to reconvene a follow-up gathering in person next year.

Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said the summit was a good "starting point" for a "year of action."













"I hope the 110 leaders will rally around some basic principles for democratic societies, and the aim should be to strengthen our voice and our efforts to counter the advancing autocracies like China, Russia and other autocrats," Rasmussen said.

The president has repeatedly made a case that the U.S. and like-minded allies need to show the world that democracies are a far better vehicle for societies than autocracies. It is a central tenet of Biden's foreign policy outlook, one he vowed would be more outward looking than his predecessor Donald Trump's "America First" approach.

But his first year in office has been a period that he says has been marked by a "backward slide" for democracy around the globe.

In recent months, Sudan's prime minister was ousted in a military coup, Cuba tightened control of the internet after some of the biggest protests on the island in years, and Burma's military toppled the civilian government and imprisoned leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Biden has repeatedly taken China and Russia to task for squelching the voices of democratic activists and committing human rights abuses. He avoided direct mention of both nations in interactions with leaders during the summit, but their presences loomed large.

The summit was held as the Biden administration has been pressing Russia's Vladimir Putin to step back after a buildup of troops on the Ukraine border that has created growing concern in Washington and European capitals.

Biden this week said he warned Putin of "severe consequences" if Russia invaded.

Both China and Russia fiercely criticized the summit, with their ambassadors writing a joint essay ahead of the gathering. They said the Biden administration's decision to hold the summit reflected a "Cold-War mentality" that would "stoke up ideological confrontation and a rift in the world."

The United States, along with Australia, Denmark and Norway, on Friday announced the launch of an effort to stem the misuse of technology by authoritarian powers to stifle dissent and help develop tech innovations that support human rights.

The initiative in part calls for establishing a voluntary written code of conduct that's meant to guide government and tech companies on human rights criteria for export and licensing policy. Under the global charter for digital public goods, governments, civil society groups, software engineers and tech companies would declare principles for open-source tech products.

"The United States will take greater responsibility for the digital tools we export," U.S. Agency for International Development administrator Samantha Power said. "All too often, technology originates in a hub of innovation like the United States and is exported to countries that use that technology to enable human rights abuses."

Information for this article was contributed by Tracy Brown of The Associated Press.