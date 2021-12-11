Burks making right call for future

FAYETTEVILLE -- During the inevitable debate regarding Treylon Burks Wednesday withdrawing from the Outback Bowl bound Razorbacks to declare for this spring's NFL draft consider two words: Rakeem Boyd.

If Arkansas' departing junior first-team All-SEC receiver from Warren needed a reaffirmation to turn pro with his NFL stock and health high, the Rakeem Boyd saga reaffirms it.

Originally a Texas A&M redshirted freshman running back transferred to junior college and then to Arkansas as a 2018 sophomore, Boyd somehow SEC shined despite clouded among the most hapless Arkansas eras. The Chad Morris years.

Graduating junior college just in time to report for Arkansas' 2018 August preseason drills, Boyd had to learn plays on the fly for a 2-10 overall/0-8 in the SEC on an offense never establishing a quarterback much less the line of scrimmage.

Somehow Boyd averaged 6.0 per carry, 734 yards on 123 totes plus caught 23 passes for 165 yards.

With the 2019 Hogs again wallowed, 2-10/0-8 starting four different quarterbacks and again a more bullied than bullying offensive line, Boyd somehow exceeded 1,000 yards rushing, 1,184 on 184 totes for a 6.2 average with eight touchdowns plus 19 catches for 160 yards. Five times Boyd rushed 100 yard or better.

The NFL draft beckoned Boyd bypassing his senior year.

But Arkansas opportunity knocked with veteran offensive line coach Sam Pittman arrived as head coach bound to improve Arkansas' line springing Boyd to boundless potential.

To Arkansas applause, Boyd returned, a team captain, an example of old school loyalty.

Months later injuries exampled him as the back who stayed too long. He mustered but one 100-yards rushing game in the six he could play. Almost anonymously before the season's close Boyd declared for a 2021 draft ignoring him.

His pro career so far has been one brief free agent injury waived offseason with Detroit.

A lot of good that Arkansas applause does Boyd now.

Sure just one more game for old Arkansas, the Razorbacks' first bowl since 2016 that Treylon Burks made possible with his 66 catches, some amazingly achieved, for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns plus 14 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown, shouldn't seem too much to ask.

But that significant injury what-if just before the draft for projected first-rounder Burks who has played despite injuries throughout this season ... What good would Arkansas applause do him then?

Bugging out before the bowls used to be unthinkable until the College Football Playoff dwarfed every bowl second class other than those figuring towards the national championship.

Not anymore.

Besides, why hold players to higher loyalty standards than coaches?

Look at Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon and others coach abandoned with bowls to play.

Part of most everyone wishes players played to the end with their team. Bet that includes Burks, previously called the consummate team player by Pittman and teammates.

But even the consummate team man must weigh risking his future taking one more for the team.