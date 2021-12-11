Church notes: Christmas programs at area churches

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., hosts the Bella Vista Men's Chorus for a free Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Dec. 12. This free concert, under the direction of John Matthews and accompanist Marilyn Lee, will include sacred and secular Christmas melodies, including "Masters in this Hall," "What a Wonderful Child," "God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen," "Winter Wonderland" and "Go Tell It on the Mountain," The performance will last a little over an hour.

Also scheduled are:

Today -- Bella Vista Community Concert Band, 3 p.m.

Dec. 24 -- Christmas Candlelight Communion Service, 3 p.m.

Join us for a worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., will host a "Drive Through Christmas Story" from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-20. Enjoy viewing and hearing the Christmas Story from the comfort of your car as you drive through the church parking lot.

Sunday morning worship is at 8:30 a.m. for the traditional service and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended service. Sunday School and Adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m. Christmas Eve service is at 6 p.m., and Christmas Day service is at 10 a.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. It will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Bentonville, 1101 McCollum Drive, hosts Nativity and Noel today. A Nativity display is set for 5 to 6:50 p.m. with a community concert featuring the Ozark Nativity Chorale, the Arkansas Musicworks Brass Band and Rogers High School Chamber Choir at 7 p.m. The Nativity will resume after the concert.

On Sunday, a devotional with the Ozark Nativity Chorale begins at 7 p.m.

Information: 254-9755, nwanativityandnoel.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., will offer a "Service of Solace" at 4 p.m. Dec. 12 in the sanctuary, with piano music beginning at 3:30 p.m. This is a quiet, half hour service of reflection, remembrance and comfort during this season that can be stressful and difficult. It will include prayers, songs and candle lighting. All are welcome.

Worship is at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays in person and online.

The FPC Food Pantry is operating as a drive through from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County, and the church is glad to serve you.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rogers, 2305 S. Dixieland Road, hosts the women's Second Saturday Bible Study at 11 a.m. today. Each woman should bring her own sack lunch.

The church celebrates worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Randy Moll, pastor. Bible study is at 8:30 a.m. at the church and online at Google Meet. Advent service is at 7 p.m. Dec. 15.

For those unable to attend Sunday mornings, the services are available live on the church Facebook page.

Information: 310-5289, goodshepherdrogers.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., is planning a Christmas program for Sunday morning, Dec. 12. Called "Olde Fashioned Christmas," it is directed by Bill Barnett and features guest performers Ella Davis, Juliana Bonagario and Hazel Cathcart.

The church holds services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, and Sunday School starts at 9 a.m. in Fellowship Hall.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Lost Bridge Community Church in Garfield, 20650 Oak Ridge Drive, celebrates Christmas Eve with a candlelight service at 6 p.m. Dec. 24.

Information: 871-7021, lostbridgecommunitychurch.com.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., invites anyone looking for comfort, hope and renewal during this holiday season to a Blue Christmas service at 3 p.m. Dec. 14. Christmas can be a difficult time for many of us.

On Dec. 19 the Chancel Choir will perform "City of Hope: A Christmas Cantata" during the regular 10 a.m. worship service. The Christmas Eve Candlelight service will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 24 with communion celebrated.

A Service of Lessons and Carols will begin at 10 a.m. Dec. 26.

Watch the service live on the church website or Facebook page.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday services, both in-person and livestreamed via YouTube and the church website, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with interim pastor the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost.

Children's Church welcomes children, kindergarten to second grade, following the Children's Moment in Sunday worship service.

The Children's Choir will perform during the Time for Young Disciples on Dec. 12. The Chancel Choir will present "Sounds of the Christmas Season" at a special worship service and musical celebration of Advent at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 19. The annual Christmas Pancake Breakfast will begin at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 19 in the Fellowship Hall. While you are there, take time to bid on all the delicious offerings at the annual Youth Bake Sale to support youth activities and projects through the year.

If you are experiencing a difficult time, you don't have to suffer alone. Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

After Church Fellowship is at 11:45 a.m. Sunday in Fellowship Hall. Join your friends for a cup of coffee and a light snack following services each week.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Send church news to Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwadg.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday for Saturday publication.