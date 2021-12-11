Committee requests review of '22 budget

The Pine Bluff Ways and Means Committee did not recommend passage of the city's 2022 budget because two financial advisers who had analyzed the figures said the 2022 expectation for revenue was almost $1.5 million more than a six-year average.

William Moss and George Stepps, brought on as financial consultants during the city's 2022 budget process, found that more than half of the 2022 projected revenue line items were high compared to previous years.

"I believe it should be analyzed by finance and the mayor and Mr. Stepps and I prior to going forward with this budget," said Moss. "That's a significant amount of money with respect to the city's operation. I would hate for us to have a budget shortfall anywhere close to that."

Moss said he and Stepps used the accounts in the general fund and did not include any revenue from Saracen Casino in their findings.

Pine Bluff Financial Director Gina Devers said she had explanations for some of the increases but that this was her first time seeing the numbers presented by the financial advisers.

Committee member Glen Brown Jr. advised the financial advisers, Devers and Mayor Shirley Washington to get together and go through the 2022 budget.

"We have until Feb. 1, 2022, to pass the budget," said Brown. "It doesn't have to be a rushed process."

A summary of all the committee changes from the past two weeks was presented during the meeting with a recommendation to keep or remove those changes.

The changes included a recommendation to remove the city clerk's request of $186,850; the code enforcement supervisor position; and the Clean and Beautiful budget.

A Federal Transit Adminstration grant match of over $300,000 that was being paid by the Street Department and approved to be returned to the department was reversed.

According to Devers, that amount could not come out of the general fund at this time. The Street Department has a $2 million fund balance and would be able to cover the cost, officials said.

Additional budget recommendations included a decrease in line items for Parks and Recreation totaling $161,500, but the director's salary would still be increased as it would be included in an all-department salary increase based on a salary survey.

The city collector changes included changing the assistant collector to deputy collector and removing a part time position.

The information technology director's salary was increased by more than $15,000 to attract a candidate.

A possible jail expense of $120,000 was added as an option to settle the lawsuit involving the city.

The projected casino revenue is $786,864, and it was recommended that the money be moved to the capital projects fund.

Other recommendations were to make the Pine Bluff Aquatic Center a separate department, move a procurement position to finance and implement a signing bonus program for new public safety hires.

According to the recommendations, Urban Renewal should not be on the city's books and should do its own payroll and accounting.

Suggested uses for carryover in the general fund if any were to pay off the aquatic center loan and other outstanding loans and purchase a fire truck.

Recommendations for the 2017 sales tax fund was to reallocate $300,000 budgeted for Convention Center operations and require financial statements from the Generator before approving the allocation of $400,000.

Moss said the convention center has $1 million in funds, which can be reallocated in that same area for something else such as an advance payment on the aquatic center loan.

A decrease of $33,145 in Metropolitan Emergency Communication Association fees was recommended.

Council member Ivan Whitfield said he did not like the fact that the city pays 75% of the association's salary and equipment needs but has no input in the agency's operations.

All recommendations will be reevaluated by Washington, Devers, Moss and Stepps and brought back to the Ways and Means Committee.