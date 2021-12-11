The nation in brief: Car hits bus, group of kids; girl killed

Car hits bus, group of kids; girl killed

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. -- Investigators in Southern California on Friday were investigating a fatal crash in which a car rear-ended a school bus and then plowed into a group of walking children, killing a 9-year-old girl and injuring two other kids.

A white Cadillac struck the bus Thursday afternoon in the Riverside County town of Desert Hot Springs, east of Los Angeles and north of Palm Springs. The car then went around the bus and hit four students walking home from a bus stop, the California Highway Patrol told KESQ-TV.

Monica Gonzalez Guzman of Desert Hot Springs died at the scene, according to the Riverside County coroner's office.

Two other children were injured, one seriously. The driver of the Cadillac also was injured and hospitalized in unknown condition.

Officials didn't immediately say what caused the car to hit the bus. The highway patrol is investigating.

The children attended Julius Corsini Elementary School, according to the Palm Springs Unified School District.

"We want our families and staff to know that we are here for them to provide any support they need now or in the coming days and weeks ahead," Superintendent of Schools Mike Swize said in a statement.

Dad in college bribery case agrees to plea

BOSTON -- The last parent ensnared in Operation Varsity Blues -- the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal -- has agreed to plead guilty, federal prosecutors said.

Authorities said I-Hsin "Joey" Chen, 67, of Newport Beach, Calif., paid $75,000 to have someone correct his son's answers on a college entrance exam. Under a plea deal, the owner of a warehousing company for the shipping industry will plead guilty to wire fraud and honest services wire fraud in exchange for serving a nine-week prison term, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Boston.

The terms of the deal also call for Chen to serve a year of probation, perform 100 hours of community service and pay a $75,000 fine, prosecutors said.

The plot involved dozens of famous and wealthy parents, including actors Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, paying large bribes to help their undeserving children gain admission to elite U.S. universities with rigged test scores or phony athletic accomplishments.

Chen will be the 38th and final parent to either plead guilty or be convicted in the case, which also ensnared several college coaches and athletic administrators, prosecutors said.

Man gets 10 years for protest actions

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A far-right extremist was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his violent actions during August 2020 protests against racial injustice in Oregon's largest city.

Alan Swinney was convicted of unlawful use of a weapon, attempted assault, pointing a firearm at another and second degree unlawful use of mace, among other charges, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Portland residents saw almost nightly protests after a white officer murdered George Floyd, a Black man, last year in Minneapolis, with some rallies erupting in chaos and counter-protests.

Swinney, 51, a member of the far-right group the Proud Boys, was among dozens of far-right demonstrators on Aug. 22, 2020, who fired paintball guns and sprayed mace at anti-fascist demonstrators during a violent brawl in downtown Portland.

Many in the crowd were carrying firearms, but authorities said at one point Swinney pulled a revolver and pointed it at the crowd of counterprotesters.

DEA agent gets 12 years for conspiracy

TAMPA, Fla. -- A one-time standout U.S. narcotics agent who used his badge to build a lavish lifestyle of expensive cars, parties on yachts and Tiffany jewels was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for conspiring to launder money with a Colombian cartel.

But even as Jose Irizarry, 47, pleaded guilty to 19 federal counts, he blamed former colleagues at the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for fostering a culture of corruption that desensitized him to the implications of violating the law.

"When my client joined the DEA he was schooled in how to be corrupt, he was schooled in how to break the law," his attorney, Maria Dominguez, said Thursday in court. "In this alternate universe it became easier and less suspect to accept money and gifts" from criminal informants who worked with the U.S. premier narcotics agency.

Dominguez in court filings revealed that since Irizarry's arrest last year he has met with prosecutors for "endless hours" to provide information on the criminal activities of "fellow law-enforcement agents who initiated him in a life of crime."

U.S. District Court Judge Charlene Honeywell expressed disgust with the DEA for its failings and said other agents corrupted by "the allure of easy money" need to be investigated.

The DEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Prosecutors have described Irizarry's crimes as a "shocking breach of the public's trust." No one else has been charged in the case.



