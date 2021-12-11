Day stays involved with game

Coaching was not in Todd Day's plans when he started coaching his son's AAU team in 2009.

Day was only a couple of years removed from his playing career -- which featured a 15-year professional adventure with 483 games for five NBA teams -- but Todd Jr. wasn't physically ready for some of Memphis' premier travel programs.

So Day, the all-time leading men's scorer at the University of Arkansas, started a team of his own, naming it the Hogs -- because he was going to represent his alma mater, even in Tigers territory.

Little did he know that he'd still be coaching more than 12 years later, now in his sixth season at the helm of Philander Smith's men's basketball team. The Little Rock-based historically black college, which competes at the NAIA level, will make the 10-minute trip across town this afternoon to match up with the University of Arkansas-Little Rock at the Jack Stephens Center.

And on the other side of the scorer's table will be another Razorback great in UALR Coach Darrell Walker, who's known Day for nearly three decades.

"His basketball resume speaks for itself," Walker said of Day, a two-time All-American and the No. 8 pick in the 1992 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. "It was great that he got to take the Philander Smith job and he's doing pretty well with it."

Day coached T.J. at Memphis Academy of Health and Sciences then jumped to his alma mater, Hamilton High, on the south side of Memphis in 2014.

When the Philander Smith job opened two years later, Day made the trip west on Interstate 40 to be closer to his wife Brenda's family.

Family and basketball are intertwined for Day. His stepfather, Ted Anderson, won more than 500 games and a state title over 38 seasons as a high school coach in Tennessee. T.J. followed his dad, serving as a student manager at Middle Tennessee State before joining Todd as the Philander Smith assistant.

But family isn't solely through blood. Day considers Walker to be a big brother and has leaned on Walker for advice since his college days in Fayetteville.

"Our relationship has actually grown more since we've retired," Day said. "We've been to a lot of functions together and been able to talk a lot about basketball. ... [Darrell] is somebody that I look up to [and I] would love to do what he's done in his coaching career."

Where the pair share similarities -- on top of both being Illinois-born -- is their belief in running defense-oriented teams. Walker's Trojans held opponents under 70 points each of the last two seasons. Philander Smith is sixth out of 237 NAIA teams this season, surrendering 60.1 points per game.

That identity stems from four years under Nolan Richardson as the former Arkansas Coach's 40 Minutes of Hell philosophy helped the Razorbacks to a combined 115-24 record and a 1990 Final Four appearance during Day's college tenure.

"Everyone knows when Philander comes to town, it's going to be a pressure-[heavy], full-court type of game," Day said. "If there's one thing that I'll take to my grave that Coach [Richardson] taught me, it was to outwork the guy in front of you."

Richardson wouldn't have it any other way.

"That's the only thing," Richardson said when asked if he hoped his former players would implement his patented strategy in their own coaching careers. "You can take your defense on the road, but you can't always take your offense with you. There is no excuse for not playing defense."

Just as Day didn't plan on getting into coaching, he's not necessarily looking to leave Philander Smith. He's had offers to be a Division I assistant and said he'd consider going back to his alma mater or returning to Memphis to link up with longtime friend and current Tigers Coach Penny Hardaway.

But he's content in Little Rock. Sitting on the bottom row of bleachers inside Philander's Mims Gym, Day watches T.J. work out one of their players while also keeping an eye on his 1-year-old granddaughter, Tatum.

Bundled up in a puffy green jacket, she ambles around the hardwood before finding the whistle on Day's keychain. Perhaps she'll be next.

"If something better comes open, I'll always be looking," Day said. "But Philander gave me a great opportunity to coach and work with my son, so I'll always be grateful to them."