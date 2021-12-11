Dustin's Heavenly Birthday set for today in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Dustin Chamberlain Memorial Foundation, better known as Dustin's Dream, will hold its annual Heavenly Birthday party at 5:30 p.m. today at Camp Siloam.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the death of Dustin Chamberlain, so the family is considering this particular event special, according to Deondra Chamberlain, one of the organizers of the event.

Dr. Layla Perez of the Heart of Love Clinic in Guatemala City will be this year's special guest, Chamberlain said. There will also be a special message from Pastor Saul Perez, Layla Perez's husband.

Dustin's Heavenly Birthday party does not have a charge. People can come and enjoy chili and hot dogs as well as all the fixings, Chamberlain said.

Covid precautions will include socially distanced tables and hand sanitizer available at multiple locations, Chamberlain said. Masks are optional.