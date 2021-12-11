Fayetteville man dies after being hit by two cars

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fayetteville man died Wednesday after he was struck by two vehicles, according to a preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police.

Jordan Baggett, 34, was crossing north Gregg Avenue in Fayetteville around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when the first vehicle, a 2021 Honda going north, hit him as he crossed the street outside of a crosswalk, causing him to land in the southbound lane, where a 2013 Ford ran over him. Baggett later succumbed to his injuries.

Troopers described the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.