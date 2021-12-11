Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT

Fayetteville man dies after being hit by two cars

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fayetteville man died Wednesday after he was struck by two vehicles, according to a preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police.

Jordan Baggett, 34, was crossing north Gregg Avenue in Fayetteville around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when the first vehicle, a 2021 Honda going north, hit him as he crossed the street outside of a crosswalk, causing him to land in the southbound lane, where a 2013 Ford ran over him. Baggett later succumbed to his injuries.

Troopers described the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

Print Headline: Fayetteville man dies after being hit by two cars

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT