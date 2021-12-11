Editor's note: This letter was originally published 10 years ago today.

Aren't we advanced?

I am outraged and utterly appalled at the recent approval to hunt the geese at Burns Park. These are generally migratory geese who were tamed by people feeding them, the same people who now want to kill them. As with most things in today's society, humans expect others to pay for their transgressions, and in this case the geese are "payment." I was under the false impression we were an advancing society. Clearly this is not the case here.

ELIZABETH HAMRA

Hensley