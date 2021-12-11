Follow live: No. 12 Arkansas faces Oklahoma in Tulsa

2:13, 1H - Oklahoma 37, Arkansas 27

The officiating crew today is in a very charge-giving mood. Jaylin Williams and Stanley Umude took one for Arkansas in the last couple minutes, and Umude was also whistled for an offensive foul on a post-up.

Oklahoma calls for time after a Davonte Davis short midrange score.

3:37, 1H - Oklahoma 37, Arkansas 25

Since the last media timeout, four Sooners combined for two threes and a pair of layups. They pushed their lead to 15 points before Stanley Umude got a layup to drop.

Davonte Davis has hit three threes. Who knows where Arkansas would be in this game without those scores, which the Razorbacks rarely receive. He has a team-high nine points on 3 of 9 shooting.

Arkansas is 10 of 26 shooting and 4 of 11 from deep. Oklahoma has hit 8 of 13 tries beyond the arc.

Elijah Harkless has a game-high 10 points.

7:53, 1H - Oklahoma 28, Arkansas 18

Davonte Davis added his second three of the game and Jaylin Williams pitched in a nice and-1 after shot faking his defender from the top of the key and getting a layup to drop. They lead the Razorbacks with six points each.

Oklahoma is on fire from distance. The Sooners have hit 7 of their first 11 threes. Umoja Gibson, Tanner Groves and Elijah Harkless are all 2 of 3 beyond the arc to this point.

Arkansas has given up more threes today than it did in its win over Charlotte earlier this week.

The Sooners are scoring at a 1.33 point-per-possession clip.

11:41, 1H - Oklahoma 18, Arkansas 10

The Razorbacks won that stretch between media timeouts, but Oklahoma hit a couple more threes to maintain a nice-sized lead.

The Sooners have hit 4 of their first 7 three-point attempts. Elijah Harkless has eight points to lead all scorers, and Jordan Goldwire, who looks more like a forward than a guard from where I'm sitting, has four points.

Four players have scored for Arkansas. Jaylin Williams and Davonte Davis each hit threes to get the Razorbacks going offensively, then JD Notae and Stanley Umude added buckets. For Davis, it was his first three since the Northern Iowa win.

In Williams' case, it was his first since the Kansas State game in Kansas City.

The Sooners have an early 5-0 edge in fastbreak points.

15:48, 1H - Oklahoma 10, Arkansas 0

The Sooners are off to as strong of a start as they could have hoped for.

Elijah Harkless knocked down a three and added a layup in transition, then Umoja Gibson hit a three in transition, too, and forced an Eric Musselman time out around three minutes in. Oklahoma is 4 of 8 shooting, and Arkansas is 0 of 5 overall and 0 of 2 from deep.

Connor Vanover and JD Notae, whose pull came multiple feet beyond the NBA three-point line, have the perimeter misses. Davonte Davis also misfired on a long two in isolation.

Jaylin Williams committed his first foul prior to the media stoppage. He posted up on the left block and instead of kicking the ball out to Vanover, he continued banging with a Sooners defender and was called for a charge.

Chris Lykes is in the game for Vanover after the break.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: JD Notae, Davonte Davis, Au'Diese Toney, Jaylin Williams and Connor Vanover.

The NBA three-point line is on the floor at BOK Center today, so be prepared for longer three-point attempts from both sides.

The Razorbacks are 9-0 for the second consecutive season and aiming for their best start under Eric Musselman. The best opening run by a Musselman-coached college team came in his final year at Nevada (14-0).

Arkansas, as a whole, has a turnover rate of 15.1%, according to KenPom, the best mark for an Arkansas team under Musselman. That figure ranks 28th nationally. They are also No. 20 in two-point field goal percentage (56.9).

The Razorbacks are 23 of 27 from the floor the last three games immediately following a Davis pass. Teammates have made 20 of 20 two-point attempts and 3 of 7 shots from distance.

Oklahoma's starters: Tanner Groves (6-10), Umoja Gibson (6-1), Jordan Goldwire (6-3), Jalen Hill (6-6) and Elijah Harkless (6-3).

The Sooners enter Saturday’s matchup with a 7-2 record under first-year coach Porter Moser, who took over for Lon Kruger after 10 seasons with the program. Oklahoma’s two losses this season have come to Utah State and Butler by a combined seven points.

Groves is shooting 68.4% on two-point attempts this season and has made at least 62% of attempts inside the arc in each of the last three seasons. But the Razorbacks must account for him on the perimeter, too, as he has knocked down 14 of 33 three-point looks through nine games.

As a team, Oklahoma is No. 2 nationally, per KenPom, in two-point field goal percentage (61.1%) and has had only 5.3% of its shots blocked. Defensively, the Sooners are top 50 in the country in defensive rebound rate, three-point percentage against and steal percentage.