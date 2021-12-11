Friday's 2A title game between Fordyce, McCrory postponed for Sunday





The Class 2A state championship football game between Fordyce and McCrory at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock was postponed Friday night due to inclement weather. Pulaski County was under a severe thunderstorm warning at the time of the postponement.

The game was rescheduled for a 2:30 p.m. Sunday kickoff. Parking will be free and tickets bought for Friday's game will be honored.

The rescheduled contest will be the second time a title game has been played on a Sunday, as Little Rock Christian and Pulaski Academy played for the Class 5A championship on Dec. 2, 2018, in a game the Bruins won 52-38.



