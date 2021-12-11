Sections
Friday's 2A title game between Fordyce, McCrory postponed for Sunday

by Adam Cole | Today at 2:42 a.m.


The Class 2A state championship football game between Fordyce and McCrory at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock was postponed Friday night due to inclement weather. Pulaski County was under a severe thunderstorm warning at the time of the postponement.

The game was rescheduled for a 2:30 p.m. Sunday kickoff. Parking will be free and tickets bought for Friday's game will be honored.

The rescheduled contest will be the second time a title game has been played on a Sunday, as Little Rock Christian and Pulaski Academy played for the Class 5A championship on Dec. 2, 2018, in a game the Bruins won 52-38.


