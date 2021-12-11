Gravette celebrates 'An Old-Fashioned Christmas'

GRAVETTE -- With the temperature reaching a balmy 70 degrees on Dec. 4, it didn't feel like December in Gravette, but the city's "An Old-Fashioned Christmas" celebration succeeded in putting people in a festive mood. Visitors came from throughout the area to join local residents in their holiday activities.

The Gravette Public Library held an open house to begin the afternoon's events. Children enjoyed gazing at the Christmas village set up in the library's front windows and, once inside, they were given free art kits and allowed to select an elf from the library's tree to take home and decorate their own. Friends of the Library members served hot spiced cider and cookies that were provided by the Jolly Good Times Extension Homemakers Club.

The parade kicked off at 4:30 p.m., with several Gravette fire trucks and ambulances leading the procession down Main Street. Jim Brooks, sergeant of arms of John E. Tracy American Legion post, and Mike Carnahan, post adjutant, marched and carried the flags of the United States and the Legion post. Members of the Gravette High School band were not far behind, stepping out briskly and playing holiday carols as they passed.

Kaitlyn Loyd, Miss Gravette 2021; Shealee Jensen, Miss Teen Gravette 2021; and Grace Finley, Miss Preteen Gravette 2021, joined in the parade, along with several floats prepared by area businesses and clubs. Trophies were presented to Groomer Has It for the most festive parade entry, the Tad Beccard family for best use of lights and First Assembly of God Church for best use of theme.

Both Gravette Gleamers and Maysville 4-H clubs had entries, as well as members of the Gravette High School choir. The Gravette Lions Club float featured members sitting around a Christmas tree with gifts representing their many service projects. The Ozarks Community Hospital float displayed giant inflatables, including a horse pulling Santa's sleigh. The big concrete truck sported a large wreath on the front and "Merry Christmas" signs on the side.

Santa and Mrs. Claus brought up the rear, waving merrily to the crowd as they made their way down the parade route and on to the Gravette Historical Museum. There they sat by the tree in the museum annex, and Santa heard requests from the children who came by. Museum commission members served hot chocolate and cookies, and each child was given a gift bag with a note explaining the contents were similar to what a youngster would have received in 1942. In keeping with the "An Old-Fashioned Christmas" theme, it contained an orange, a couple of chocolate drops, orange slices and ribbon candy.

Bob and Sandy Kelley reprised their roles as Mr. and Mrs. A.E. Kindley and greeted visitors on the Kindley home's front porch. The home was open for tours. Members of the Gravette Fire Department and Gravette Police Department set up tables on the museum grounds and served up bowls of several types of chili they had prepared. Guests voted for their favorite samples with cash donations, and the police department won by a landslide ($420 versus $181.25 for the fire department), raising $601.25 for its Shop with a Cop project.

Westside Eagle Observer/SUSAN HOLLAND Santa and Mrs. Claus visited with children at the Gravette Historical Museum annex after Saturday's Christmas parade. Here they are pictured with Calliope, 8; Jasper, 5; and Nico, 1, children of Christi and Jeff Prowers, of Gravette. The nearby Christmas tree is decorated in keeping with the "An Old-Fashioned Christmas" theme.



Westside Eagle Observer/SUSAN HOLLAND Several youngsters hold art kits they received at the Gravette Public Library during an open house preceding Saturday's Christmas parade. Friends of the Library treasurer Carole Robel (far right) and Ron Davidson sit at the cookie serving table.



Westside Eagle Observer/SUSAN HOLLAND Gravette police chief Chuck Skaggs sports a big grin as he accepts the donation from proceeds of the fire department's voting in Saturday's chili cookoff. The police department won handily in the competition, raising over $600 for their Shop with a Cop project.

