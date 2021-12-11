DEAR READERS: If you want to have a tangible, lasting memory of every Christmas or Thanksgiving family gathering, you can make a memorable tablecloth that everyone at the table can participate in creating. Here's how:

1. Buy a plain tablecloth and several permanent markers or fabric paint pens.

2. First, place a table pad on the table to protect the surface of the table and then cover it with the tablecloth.

3. During the meal, let each person decorate the cloth with his or her name and a picture, drawing or poem. At the end of the meal, make certain you date it.

DEAR READERS: Whenever we use hairspray, it seems to land everywhere. To remove the sticky stuff from mirrors, walls, tubs or sinks, use these Heloise hints.

To get rid of dried-on hairspray from porcelain, glass and fiberglass shower stalls, pour rubbing alcohol onto a clean cloth and wipe well. To remove hairspray from acrylic-painted walls or washable wallpaper, use a multipurpose cleaner or rubbing alcohol on a microfiber cloth. Test a small bit on a hidden area first.

DEAR READERS: When you are busy preparing a big holiday meal, it can get very hectic in the kitchen. Be aware of food safety so you don't make yourself or your family sick. Most importantly: Never cross-contaminate food in your kitchen. Do not ever put a cooked turkey or other meats onto a platter that held raw meat.

DEAR READERS: If you discover at the last minute that the tablecloth you planned to use for your party is wrinkled, don't drag out the iron. Instead, put the tablecloth in the dryer along with a damp towel. Set the dryer to the fluff cycle for several minutes. Then pull out the tablecloth and hang it. The wrinkles should be gone.

DEAR READERS: If you haven't used up bread but it's gotten old and stale, don't throw it out. Make it into a dessert instead. Dunk bread slices into sweetened condensed milk and then dip in flaked coconut. Lay the slices on a baking sheet and toast in the oven until the bread is hot and the coconut is browned.

