Hospital on course for opening in late spring

DE QUEEN -- The Sevier County Medical Center remains on track for opening in May or June.

"We are still on track ... barring any supply chain issues, which are happening to a lot of construction projects these days," said Dr. Steve Cole, chair of the Sevier County Medical Board.

The new hospital is more than 70% complete with work being done on the the interior walls, Cole said.

"It is hard to believe that less than two years ago the voters of Sevier County overwhelmingly passed a sales tax to support our new hospital and here we are, almost complete," Cole said.

The CEO of Sevier County Medical Center, Lori House, was hired in June and will be responsible for the day-to-day administrative duties as construction proceeds on the new hospital and once it opens next spring.

The hospital's funding was approved by Sevier County voters through a 1% sales tax passed in October 2019, and the facility will be located on the east side of U.S. 71, a few miles north of De Queen.

The county's former hospital, which was owned by an out of state company, closed in 2019 after a series of financial setbacks.

The hospital groundbreaking was in November 2020, just a year after the special election.

The hospital will be about 42,000 square feet and includes an outpatient rehab facility. It should employ about 105 people.