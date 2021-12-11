IN THE GARDEN: Mushroom removal requires patience, persistence





Q I know you are retired, but I need help. We have these clumps of mushrooms growing all over my 30 acres, mostly in open areas. Any help would be appreciated.

A This mushroom looks like hen of the woods, but I am not a mushroom expert, so I would never advocate eating any unless you did have an expert OK it. Edible and poisonous mushrooms can look alike. Whenever you have mushrooms in the yard, it is because you have the spores in the soil. When they get ample moisture and proper temperatures, they grow. Knocking them down and removing them when you see them will eventually wear them down. They don't harm anything but can be a nuisance.

■ ■ ■

Q We live in Conway and are still having hummingbirds come to our feeder. I put fresh "food" out for them ... is this unusual to have hummingbirds in December?

A I don't think anything is "usual" about the weather this year. I saw irises and roses in full bloom this week. We often get straggler hummingbirds that are on the road south. The only time to take the feeders down is to prevent them from freezing and cracking.

■ ■ ■

Q I am sure you are aware of the hammerhead worm (if not, Google). I live in the Conway area and have seen them in two different locations. Have told several people about them, and none had ever heard of them. It would be a great service to alert folks about them and what to do.

A Hammerhead worms are an invasive species (and a strange looking creature) that have been showing up all across the South with increasing frequency. (See a photo at arkansasonline.com/1211new). It is an aggressive and destructive worm that is hard to get rid of. These worms are carnivorous and will prey on insect larvae, slugs and snails, but also on our earthworms. They thrive in hot, humid environments, so are happy in the South. They will be more abundant during wet summers than dry ones. Now that the weather has turned cooler, they should not be active. Many species of hammerhead worm contain a potent neurotoxin called tetrodotoxin, which they use to immobilize their prey and defend against predators. This is the same toxin found in pufferfish and a few other animals. When the worms secrete this substance, it can irritate the skin of people who handle them and will sicken pets if eaten. As a precaution, gardeners should never handle these worms without gloves. Don't just try cutting them in half like a snake because they have the ability to reproduce asexually, and slicing them into pieces will just increase their numbers. Instead, using gloves or a shovel, pick the worm up and put it in a plastic bag with vinegar or salt to kill it. You also can freeze it before disposing of it. We don't want to send them alive to a landfill where they could escape and reproduce. If you spot any suspected invasive species, take a picture and report it to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Cooperative Agriculture Pest Survey office. Here is a shortcut link: arkansasonline.com/1211worm.

■ ■ ■

Q I am installing a flagstone path around my house in Hot Springs Village, with plans to plant dwarf mondo between the stones in the shadier parts of my yard, but I'm afraid it won't survive too much direct sun. I am thinking about either black mondo or Vinca minor for the sun, but I would appreciate your thoughts.

A Black mondo and Vinca minor both prefer shade, particularly in the afternoon. Asiatic jasmine will take full sun and looks a lot like Vinca minor. Another option is creeping thyme or sedum.

Retired after 38 years with the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, Janet Carson ranks among Arkansas' best known horticulture experts. Her blog is at arkansasonline.com/planitjanet. Write to her at P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203 or email jcarson@arkansasonline.com



