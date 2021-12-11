• Antonio Stagliano, bishop of the Italian Roman Catholic diocese of Noto, said he was trying to stress the true meaning of Christmas and not dash the dreams of youngsters after a diocese spokesman apologized to parents because Stagliano told a group of children that Santa Claus doesn't exist.

• Matthew Hancock, 39, faces felony terroristic threatening and other counts after being accused of driving a limousine onto aircraft ramps at the Las Vegas airport, donning a clown mask and declaring that he had a bomb, then later surrendering to authorities.

• Donnie Arant, a manager for a Delaware highway construction company, said a new exit sign for "Delaware Ave." on Interstate 95 has gone up to replace a temporary one that misspelled it "Delware," which is how many locals pronounce the state name.

• Markus Hinterhauser, artistic director of Austria's Salzburg Festival, said that after two years of limited offerings because of the coronavirus pandemic, the festival is planning for a full 2022 schedule of 228 performances over 45 days beginning on July 18.

• Arthur Gregory, an Oklahoma City police captain, said an air marshal detained a passenger, later cited for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, after the person assaulted a flight attendant during a trip from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles and the plane was diverted to Oklahoma.

• Scott Cain, police chief of Kensington, N.H., said officers investigating an accidental shooting at a home encountered an "overwhelming odor" and found more than 70 cats in the house, which was "covered in feline feces and urine" and was immediately condemned.

• Christy Bartholomew, 39, of Hattiesburg, Miss., who pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $650,000 while working for two different companies in Louisiana, was sentenced to six years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

• Jade Jones, a school spokesman in Montgomery, Ala., said a high school student and a middle school student were taken into custody on two separate days after tips led security officers to discover that they had taken firearms to their respective schools.

• Jason Harris of Davison, Mich., convicted of killing his wife in 2014 by spiking her cereal with heroin, was sentenced to life in prison after a jury rejected claims that the death was caused by an accidental overdose, authorities said.