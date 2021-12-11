Inflation rate rises to highest since '82, Labor index shows





WASHINGTON -- Prices paid by U.S. consumers continued to climb in November, rising at a 6.8% annual rate, according to the Labor Department's consumer price index.

The increase was the highest inflation rate in 39 years -- and the government report showed that some of the largest cost increases have been for such necessities as food, energy, housing, autos and clothing.

Especially hard hit are lower-income households with little or no cash cushions, analysts say. For them, the acceleration of consumer prices has negated any higher wages they may have received. The price surge has also complicated the Federal Reserve's plans to reduce its aid for the economy and coincided with flagging public support for President Joe Biden, who has been taking steps to ease inflation pressures.

Financial markets, which had largely anticipated Friday's inflation figures, took them in stride. Treasury yields and stock prices held relatively steady, while a measure of fear on Wall Street eased.

Speaking at the White House, Biden said of the inflation report, "I think it's the peak of the crisis, and I think you'll see a change sooner and more rapidly than most people think" to more moderate price increases.

Fueling the jump in inflation has been a mix of factors resulting from the swift rebound from the pandemic recession: A flood of government stimulus, ultra-low rates engineered by the Fed and supply shortages at factories. Manufacturers have been slowed by heavier-than-expected customer demand, covid-related shutdowns, and overwhelmed ports and freight yards.













Employers, struggling with worker shortages, have also been raising pay, and many of them have raised prices to offset their higher labor costs. Climbing wages can also feed into inflation as bigger paychecks help households to keep spending, sustaining consumer demand.

The result has been price jumps for goods ranging from food and used vehicles to electronics, household furnishings and rental cars. The average price of a used vehicle rocketed nearly 28% from November 2020 to last month -- to a record $29,011, according to data compiled by Edmunds.com.

Federal data showed that average prices for "food at home," namely groceries, were up 6.4% in the past year and that the cost of "food away from home" climbed 5.8%. Steak was up almost 25% compared with a year ago, and bacon 21%. Eggs were up 8%, apples 7.4% and flour roughly 6%.

The acceleration of prices, which began once the pandemic hit as Americans stuck at home flooded factories with orders for goods, has spread to services, from apartment rents and restaurant meals to medical services and entertainment. Even some retailers that built their businesses around the allure of ultra-low prices have begun raising them.

By many measures, the economy has made tremendous progress since it was thrust into a recession in early 2020. The labor market has added 6 million jobs since Biden took office. Economic growth is surging far faster than most economists forecast earlier in the pandemic. The stock market is also up roughly 25%.

But inflation has proved to be one of the most visceral ways people judge economic recovery from the pandemic.

Though Americans' overall income has also increased since the pandemic, a new poll found that far more people are noticing higher inflation than higher wages. Two-thirds say their household costs have risen since the pandemic, compared with only about a quarter who say their incomes have increased, according to the poll by The Associated Press-National Opinion Research Center/Center for Public Affairs Research.

RAISES EATEN AWAY

Among them is Karyn Dixon, who got a raise this year that hasn't come close to covering her higher expenses. Dixon, 55, works as a materials handler at a warehouse near her home not far from Knoxville, Tenn.

Like many companies in recent months, her employer raised workers' pay -- in her case by $1.75 an hour. Yet that's hardly enough to keep pace with higher health insurance costs, and costlier food and gas.













Pricier gas "puts a damper on things, especially when you live in a rural area," Dixon said. "If we need anything important, we have to travel to the next town over, or Knoxville. Our options are limited."

"There really hasn't been much of a benefit from it," she said of the raise. "You make the extra money, but you turn around and have to pay more for food and gas, just so you can get to work."

James Lawson, who runs a pastry business in Stockbridge, Mass., says skyrocketing food prices have forced him to reduce the number of croissants and wedding cakes he makes. Prices for his basic ingredients have spiked an average of 25% in the past six months, and Lawson says he can pass only some of the additional costs on to his customers. His business is down 30% to 40% from a year ago.

"It's stressful," Lawson said. "There are nights you don't sleep. I think it's going to get worse before it gets better."

AVOIDING INCREASES

Stew Leonard Jr., who is president and chief executive officer of a family-owned supermarket chain based in Connecticut and New York founded by his father, said that by sharing his higher costs with his suppliers, he's managing to avoid raising prices drastically on his customers.

"We are absorbing a lot of costs," Leonard said. "We are trying to hold our prices low, and we will get through it and see where it goes. It's a very erratic market right now."

His chain is avoiding raising prices for such staples as milk, butter and eggs. But it's charging more for more discretionary items like lobster and filet mignon. Though some of Leonard's customers are still buying those pricier items, lower-income shoppers are trading down from beef to chicken and from blueberries to bananas.

Outside the U.S., too, surging inflation is squeezing households and businesses. In Europe, energy costs have driven up consumer prices to the highest level since the euro launched more than 20 years ago.

Annual inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro hit 4.9% in November, according to the European Union's statistics agency. Inflation has gone much higher in some other European countries, with Poland close to 8%, Lithuania above 9% and Turkey at an eye-popping 21%.

INFLATION SURPRISE

For American consumers, the 6.8% jump in inflation for the 12 months that ended in November was the largest year-over-year increase since a 7.1% surge for the year ending in June 1982. That spike occurred at a time when the Federal Reserve had driven up interest rates to double digits to stem runaway inflation triggered by the oil price shocks of the 1970s.

The persistence of high inflation this time has surprised the Fed, whose chairman, Jerome Powell, had for months characterized inflation as only "transitory," a short-term consequence of bottlenecked supply chains. Two weeks ago, though, Powell signaled a shift, implicitly acknowledging that high inflation has endured longer than he expected. He suggested that the Fed will likely act more quickly to raise short-term interest rates than it had previously planned.

That would make debt of all kinds, from mortgages to car and business loans, more expensive, which experts say would likely slow spending and hiring, cooling off demand and weighing down buoyant housing costs.

The combination could help put a lid on price gains, analysts say, but it could also leave the country with a less competitive labor market.

Information for this article was contributed by Martin Crutsinger, Anne D'Innocenzio, Josh Boak, Christopher Rugaber, Tom Krisher and Stan Choe of The Associated Press; by Rachel Siegel, Andrew Van Dam and Mariana Alfaro of The Washington Post; and by Jeanna Smialek of The New York Times.








