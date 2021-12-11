On conference move

UALR wanted to leave the Sun Belt conference. Reason: No respect and no football program in a conference that wants to lean that way. UALR wants to concentrate on basketball instead. OK, so why not join the Big 10 instead of the Ohio Valley Conference? You'd be playing schools like Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana, etc.

Seriously, has the Razorback Nation forced you into obscurity now? You can be better than them, and I can show you how. So do yourselves a favor and rescind the petition to join the Ohio Valley Conference. I'm sure I could get you into the Big 10. But there's one catch: You're going to be playing football!

ROBERT BEMIS

Little Rock

Social Security checks

We are waiting to learn what our monthly Social Security amount will be for 2022. We started collecting Social Security in 1996. We have only Social Security to live on. We are not below the poverty level, so do not qualify for Medicaid, etc.

By 2008, my wife and I received a total of $1,398 a month. Thirteen years later, 2021, our combined Social Security is $1,675. That's an increase of $277 a month, total, for 13 years. That's an average increase over 13 years of $1.78 a month.

Can't wait to see what it will be in 2022. Recently it went down for two years because the increase in Medicare payments was more than the Social Security increase. Is this a great country or what?

REG EDWARDS

Compton

Help Mother Earth

Now is the time for all good men, women, boys and girls to come to the aid of their country--and in the process, the wonderful world we inhabit. She is hurting from fossil fuels, plastic, and putrid smoke. You've seen the data on news stations and in print. Believe it.

What can we do to help out? Many of us take these actions, and you can, too.

1. Keep several cloth tote bags in your car to use when shopping for groceries, office supplies, and odds and ends. After several uses, the bags can be thrown into the washing machine and the ones infused with a little plastic can be wiped down with soap and water or disinfectant. They last for years and years.

2. Keep a Thermos bottle of water in the car--no need for thin plastic bottles. Our oceans do not appreciate receiving them.

3. Reuse quart- and gallon-sized plastic zipper bags. Wash in the sink with your dishes. Some of mine have been used a dozen times.

4. Reuse or repurpose everything you can. Recycling helps, but not everything we throw into the bin gets recycled.

Encourage your state and local officials to "go green." Leaders, you can make a deep impact in our state. Just make it a point to agree on something and get along with one another. Our planet cannot wait on your stubbornness. I, for one, am ready to do away with thin, one-use plastic bags from the grocery store (I can't remember the last time I used one).

Many of us have been doing these things for years. It's not hard at all--just do it! Mother Earth will thank you.

CAROL ANN BONE

North Little Rock