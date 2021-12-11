Man arrested in relation to Fort Smith shooting

FORT SMITH -- Hakim Williams was arrested Thursday night in connection with the shooting death of another man last week.

Williams, 19, fled from law enforcement and abandoned his vehicle in the 1000 block of Rickey Circle in Van Buren, but was taken into custody without incident, according to a news release from Aric Mitchell, a spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department.

Williams was arrested on a warrant for murder in the first degree and other outstanding warrants, Mitchell said.

The shooting took place Dec. 1 in the 3000 block of North 50th Street in Fort Smith. Jeremiah Tabut, 19, was transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries after going into surgery.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Van Buren Police Department, Crawford County sheriff's office and the Arkansas State Police assisted Fort Smith police in the apprehension of Williams, according to Mitchell.