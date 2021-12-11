Biden chides Kellogg

on replacing workers

President Joe Biden on Friday waded into a strike involving 1,400 employees at four Kellogg plants, whom the company said it planned to permanently replace after workers voted down a proposed contract this week.

"I am deeply troubled by reports of Kellogg's plans to permanently replace striking workers," Biden said in a statement. "Permanently replacing striking workers is an existential attack on the union and its members' jobs and livelihoods."

The strike began Oct. 5 and has largely focused on the company's two-tier compensation system, in which employees hired after 2015 typically receive lower wages and less generous benefits than veteran workers. Many veteran Kellogg workers, who the company says earn about $35 per hour on average, believe that adding lower-paid workers puts downward pressure on their wages.

Kellogg considered hiring permanent replacements in November. The company and the union last week reached a tentative agreement in which the company would lift a cap on the number of workers in the lower tier. In exchange, the company agreed to move all workers with four or more years experience into the veteran tier, as well as an amount equivalent to 3% of workers at its plants in each of the five years of the contract.

On Tuesday, the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union, which represents the workers, said its members had "overwhelmingly voted" against the deal.

-- The New York Times

10 small businesses

to compete at event

A pitch competition with a $5,000 prize featuring the most recent cohort of the Cureate Course program is open to the public and will be held Tuesday in Springdale.

The contest features 10 food and beverage small-business owners based in Northwest Arkansas who have completed Cureate's eight-week business program -- Cureate Courses. The event also features a holiday market featuring the businesses' products and food offerings.

Doors open at 5 p.m. at Fairlane Station, 108 Graham St., in Springdale, with the pitch contest beginning at 5:30 p.m. and activities expected to run until 8 p.m. The five-minute pitches will be scored by a panel of judges as well as those in attendance.

Cureate is currently accepting applications for its spring cohort. More information may be found at www.cureate.co/courses-nwa.

Cureate Courses is funded by Arkansas-based community loan fund FORGE, Inc.

-- John Magsam

State index climbs

to 783.58, up 7.85

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 783.58, up 7.85.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.