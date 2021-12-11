Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; William Taylor, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky.; Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Govs. Chris Sununu, R-N.H., and Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Mayor Kathy Stewart O'Nan of Mayfield, Ky.; Fiona Hill, former National Security Council senior director for European and Russian affairs; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser of Allianz. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- De Blasio; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

