North Little Rock's 'green station' moves, opens next week

North Little Rock's "green station" will open next week after moving around the block over the Thanksgiving holiday to West 13th and Sycamore streets, officials said Thursday.

They waited until after National Recycling Day on Nov. 15 to make the move to a better facility nearby the previous location near the intersection of 12th and Willow streets.

Craig Douglass, executive director of the Pulaski County Regional Recycling & Waste Reduction District, said the new location is a good site for the drop-off recycling facility dedicated to special recyclables -- including old electronics, plastic grocery bags, empty glass bottles and jars -- and household hazardous waste.

Regional Recycling district staff coordinated with the City of North Little Rock and the nonprofit Ace Glass Recycling to relocate this green station.

The other four green stations are located at:

• Little Rock Public Works, 10001 Kanis Road.

• Jacksonville Public Works, 1300 Marshall Road.

• Maumelle Public Works, 423 Cogdell Drive.

• Sherwood Public Works, 6500 North Hills Blvd.

Locations are open to Pulaski County residents.

While Douglass did not have specific numbers as of Thursday afternoon, he said, anecdotally, all of the five green stations were busy during their National Recycling Day events.

"It turned out good for us," said Mike Hogan, the Maumelle Public Works director, during the Thursday morning's Pulaski County Regional Solid Waste Management District meeting.

Several people in the meeting agreed that the high participation was in part due to good advertising, which has been part of the district's promotion and education efforts this year. If voted on by the board, the staff mentioned wanting to run the event similarly next year.

The top recycled item types overall were both items that cannot be recycled through curbside pickup within the district.

The primary type of item dropped on Nov. 15 was electronic waste, which is "an important item to recycle because electronics contain toxic waste," Douglass said.

"It should not be in a landfill," he said.

Douglass added that the public should be aware that the district removes and shreds all hard drives and any type of internal memory included with anything dropped off so there is no memory left with what's then recycled.

The second most-disposed item this year was glass.

These trends makes sense with the time of year, he said, with people purchasing new computers over the holidays, and producing more bottle and other glass waste.

Many cities throughout the state don't accept glass through curbside pickup because of the hazards it poses, according to many officials and nonprofits in Arkansas. However, the greens stations are open at least once a week, not just for annual events.

The Little Rock Green Station, for example, is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays and from 7 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of every month. The drop-off location is behind the substation in the back parking lot, according to the city's website.

If not separated at the curb, glass can cause numerous problems with the recycling process, according to Keep Little Rock Beautiful.

"Glass is a permanent material and does not belong in the landfill or your curbside recycling bin. Give it another life and recycle it," ACE Glass Recycling, which has been operating in the state for over 31 years, posted on social media Nov. 12 in promotion of local glass recycling events.

ACE has drop-off locations across the county's waste and recycling facilities as well as several popular restaurants and liquor stores who have partnered with the nonprofit in the last few years. For a list of drop-off location, visit www.aceglassrecycling.net/drop-off-locations/.