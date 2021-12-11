FOOTBALL

Waller out vs. Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller will miss his second consecutive game with injuries to his knee and back. Coach Rich Bisaccia said Friday that Waller had been ruled out of the division showdown against Kansas City because of the injuries. Foster Moreau will once again start in his place. The loss of Waller is a significant one for the Raiders (6-6), who have lost four of the past five games as the offense has stalled. Waller is second on the team with 53 catches for 643 yards and has been quarterback Derek Carr's most trusted option the past three seasons.

WR to miss Giants game

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen will miss Sunday's game against the New York Giants. Allen tested positive for covid-19 on Monday and entered league protocols. Coach Brandon Staley was optimistic throughout the week that Allen could return, but said on Friday that Allen will be out. Allen, who is in his ninth season, is tied for second in the NFL with 86 receptions and is 71 yards away from his fourth 1,000-yard season in the past five years. Staley added that wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who were close contacts, are trending toward coming off the reserve/covid-19 list today. The five-day quarantine period for both players started Monday. If they have five consecutive days of negative tests, they can be activated.

Ravens' OL sidelined

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Patrick Mekari has been ruled out of Sunday's game at Cleveland because of a hand injury. Mekari left last weekend's loss at Pittsburgh in the second half and did not return. The Ravens also put cornerback Marlon Humphrey on injured reserve this week, another in a series of significant injuries this season for Baltimore. Mekari's absence is also a blow for an offensive line that will face the challenge of protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson from the Browns' pass rush.

Virginia names Elliott coach

Virginia didn't have to extend its search for a new football coach beyond the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Cavaliers announced Friday they had tabbed longtime Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott to fill their vacancy. Cavaliers Athletic Director Carla Williams announced Virginia was hiring Elliott, who will be introduced at a news conference next week. No details of his contract were released though Elliott earned about $2 million a year at Clemson. Elliott will replace Bronco Mendenhall, who stunned the school on Dec. 2 by announcing he is stepping down after Virginia's bowl game. In six seasons, Mendenhall has led the Cavaliers to four bowl games. The 42-year-old Elliott has been the Tigers' sole offensive coordinator since 2019.

Duke hires A&M's Elko

Duke is turning to Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko to turn around its football program after a two-year slide and a winless Atlantic Coast Conference record. The school announced Elko's hiring Friday night, ending a nearly two-week process to hire the replacement for David Cutcliffe. The school announced Nov. 28 that Cutcliffe wouldn't return following the first winless league mark of his 14 seasons. Yahoo! Sports first reported that Duke had reached an agreement with Elko. Elko, 44, has spent the past four seasons as defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Texas A&M, he has also worked as a coordinator at Notre Dame, Wake Forest and Bowling Green in the past decade. This will be his first college head-coaching job.

BASKETBALL

NBA fines two players

The NBA has fined Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma $15,000 for directing an obscene gesture toward a fan and Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks $25,000 for aggressively confronting a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection. The announcements were made Friday by Byron Spruell, the president of league operations. Kuzma's incident took place in the fourth quarter of the Wizards' 119-116 overtime win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena. Kuzma hit a three-pointer with 0.6 seconds left in overtime to lift the Wizards to the victory and hand the Pistons their 10th consecutive loss. Brooks was assessed his second technical foul with 27.5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies' 104-96 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night at FedExForum.

AUTO RACING

Coyne, Vasser split

Dale Coyne Racing and Vasser Sullivan Racing announced Friday they will end their IndyCar Series partnership. The two teams had worked together for the past four seasons. Coyne's team issued a statement acknowledging Vasser Sullivan wanted to focus on its sports car entries, though the Vasser Sullivan team said it still hopes to compete on North America's top open-wheel circuit. The announcement comes one day after Coyne confirmed the team had hired two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato. The Japanese driver will be competing under Coyne's partnership with Rick Ware racing.

GOLF

Aussies hold QBE lead

Jason Day and Marc Leishman had 12 birdies, two eagles and finished one shot short of the record for the scramble format, posting a 16-under 56 that gave the Australian duo a one-shot lead Friday in the QBE Shootout in Naples, Fla. Day is making his first start in the unofficial event hosted by Greg Norman since he teamed with Cameron Tringale to win in 2014. Leishman played last year with Cameron Smith. They were one shot ahead of Corey Conners and Graeme McDowell and the defending champions, Harris English and Matt Kuchar. They are trying to become the first team to win back-to-back in 17 years.