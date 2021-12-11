The man lifted the family's newly cut Christmas tree into its base and tilted it one way, then the next as his wife motioned with her hands in encouragement. Finally, the tree stood straight and he lay flat on the floor to tighten the stand.

Pine needles poked into his sweatshirt. A forest scent filled his mind. From his strange vantage point he could see his wife plop onto the couch with a smile, whisk a blond strand from her eyes, and sip a warm drink. A single candle cast a glow on her face.

The man, still on the floor, spent time adjusting the old tree stand and his mind wandered to past Christmases. Couples married a long time begin to blend their life stories. Not all the details come back correct, but they become singularly important even if memories aren't exact. The man thought of his wife as the 22-year-old he met all those years ago.

When they first met, she told him a story she had found funny. She recalled working her way through college at a center for developmentally disabled adults. She roamed the halls with all sorts of personalities tweaked by syndromes both rare and life-changing. On many occasions, the college girl had to finger-swipe a biscuit from an overstuffed adult mouth. Other times, she played games on the floor with those she supervised. She showered them, served meals, and sang "American Pie" to them when no one was around.

The holidays always quieted the center. Families invariably took their relatives home for a brief visit so they could experience the holy gathering that brought them into existence. The college girl found peace in watching her charges loaded into vans. She'd wave to her friends and would often see an enthusiastic hand on the window in return. The ensuing silence allowed her to leave knowing she had done a good job.

One year, after helping load a few vans, she turned to see an older resident, Bill. He'd be spending the holiday in the center as his family couldn't get to him. Bill, always mesmerized by fire--birthday candles, fireplaces, smokestacks releasing natural gas--had a tic that caused him to tap his chest and repeat words over and over again. "Bye-bye, bye-bye, bye-bye," he was saying.

The college girl tried to find the words to tell Bill that he'd spend the holiday at the center. "Bye-bye, bye-bye, bye-bye," he repeated tapping his chest. She faced him with her hands on her hips. "Bye-bye, bye-bye," he said again.

She took a deep breath. The center was mostly silent other than Bill's muffled taps on his chest. The sound of staff members turning off lights clacked around her. She shook her head, slowly pulled her hair into a ponytail and exhaled.

"Let's go."

The college girl loaded the special-needs man into her aging Subaru wagon. She took a quick glance out the rear window smudged with bumper stickers. Something pinged her windshield. Sleet.

"Great," she muttered. She hated driving in the snow. Soon, sleet crunched under the tires as she began the five-hour trip. Bill, for his part, tapped his chest repeatedly, "Snow, snow, snow, snow." The girl smiled and answered, "Thanks, Bill. I know."

The Subaru slid down a slight incline, causing the girl to let out a small shriek. Bill jumped into the back seat, tangling himself in the three seat belts there. "Doesn't help my confidence, Bill. Doesn't help at all," the girl said.

The journey home took hours longer in the snow, exhausting her from the stress of driving. She introduced Bill to her family and they welcomed him with eyes questioning the college girl, which she answered with a shrug. They then loaded up and headed to the family camp in south Arkansas, acreage both isolated and pure.

Food lined wooden tables, aunts and uncles and cousins bumped into each other in the narrow hallways, and the creaking of tall, fresh pines filled the air. Bill sat in a rocking chair, moving it back and forth with unchecked speed. When night fell, the college girl's uncle lit a massive bonfire.

Bill erupted in delight.

"Fire, fire, fire!" he chanted, raising his hands to the sky.

The exhausted college girl looked to him in his sheer ecstasy, his mantra rising with his hands in exclamation of joy that echoed through the woods around them.

Years later, in recounting the story to the man who'd become her husband, she said offhandedly, "It was beautiful and simple. I remember watching him, that glow on his excited face, hands in air, rocking back and forth, taking in every second. It's always reminded me that the simple things in life are the best things in life."

The man finished tightening the last part of the tree stand and looked once more at his wife of almost 30 years, still as beautiful and full of life. The candlelight danced on her face.

He thought about the college girl loading Bill into a snow-covered Subaru. He thought about the seat belts, the sound of sleet, the rocking chair. He thought about the great fire that warmed, excited, embraced that gentle man whose life lay ensconced in simplicity.

Once more, he remembered his wife's small act of kindness, that forgotten acts such as hers propel humankind, that the melting action of compassion allows us to undertake tasks regardless of outcomes unknown.

He stood, stretched his back while appraising his handiwork. He might not have all the details right, he thought, but he recognized the summit of his daydream. He recognized the one word that best describes the story of Christmas as holy and unstained. It came to him.

Mercy.

