One person dead, another wounded in Monroe County shooting

A 23-year-old Monroe County man died Friday from injuries suffered in a shooting outside an east Arkansas apartment complex, Arkansas State Police said Saturday.

Tyquan Parks of Holly Grove died Friday at a Stuttgart hospital. Another man, Michael Perry, 24, was injured in the shooting, which happened Friday outside 504 Pine St. in Holly Grove, a town of about 600 people about 35 miles west of Helena-West Helena in the Arkansas Delta.

Perry remained hospitalized in Little Rock on Saturday, according to state police.

The Monroe County prosecuting attorney's office authorized arrest warrants charging two Clarendon men — Rydarius Craig, 19, and Christopher Howton, whose age was unavailable Saturday — with first-degree murder and first-degree battery, according to state police.

Authorities arrested Howton on Friday night. Craig remains at large, state police said.

The shooting followed an argument outside the apartment complex, according to the statement from state police, who said the investigation is ongoing.