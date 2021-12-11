OPINION | WALLY HALL: Arkansas gets first offer from Pittman's agent

I heard that Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman and his agent, Jimmy Sexton, made their first offer for a new contract Friday night.

Let’s just say it is for seven years, which probably isn’t a problem, but the number they apparently asked for was more than double his last salary and that includes some of the bonuses he was paid.

Let’s also say it got the attention of the University of Arkansas from the top to the bottom.

Of course, Arkansas can simply give the offer back with or without a counter offer and with or without a smile and say no thanks, Sam has a contract.

From what I hear Hunter Yurachek was prepared to negotiate a new contract before the season even began, and it would be one in good faith that would raise Pittman considerably.

Then Pittman changed agents and now the toughest negotiator, one of the most powerful brokers in the SEC, Sexton has made his first move.

It was high, as was expected, but it was much higher than anyone expected.