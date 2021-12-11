OU, UA coaches have past

TULSA -- Today is the first time University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman and Oklahoma Coach Porter Moser have met since taking jobs leading the Razorbacks and Sooners, but it will be their third matchup overall.

Musselman and Moser split two games when they coached Nevada and Loyola-Chicago, respectively.

Moser's Ramblers beat Musselman's Wolf Pack 69-68 in an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game in 2018.

Marques Towns hit a three-pointer with 6.3 seconds left to give Loyola-Chicago a 69-65 lead.

"They hit a shot on a step-back three that's probably the biggest nightmare shot that I've been a part of, because we defended it perfectly," Musselman said on his radio show this week. "It's one of those shots that just fell."

The next season the Wolf Pack played the Ramblers on the road and won 79-65.

"We got them pretty good," Musselman said.

Musselman said he has great respect for Moser.

"I mean, he's a great coach," Musselman said. "He's got great enthusiasm, great energy.

"His teams always execute. ... His teams are always prepared. And they're good on both sides of the basketball."

3-point matchup

On paper, the Razorbacks' three-point shooting against Oklahoma's perimeter defense is a huge advantage for the Sooners.

Arkansas comes into the game 314th in the nation in three-point shooting at 28.5% (51 of 179).

Oklahoma is No. 30 in three-point defense at 27.5%. Opponents have been held to 55 of 200 on three-pointers.

The Razorbacks are at 19.8% (22 of 111) on three-pointers in their last six games, though they won them all.

"Well, we haven't made many threes," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "We can't shoot it any worse I don't think.

"I guess knock on wood."

Arkansas senior guard JD Notae, who hit 56 of 167 (33.5%) three-pointers last season, is 18 of 67 (26.9%) in the first nine games.

Chris Lykes, a senior transfer from Miami, has hit 10 of 29 three-pointers (34.5%) for the Razorbacks.

Oklahoma is holding opponents to 40.4% on all shots.

"They're a really good defensive team," Musselman said. "They understand their principles.

"Having played against Porter Moser's team in the past, they've always been really solid and good defenders. He's a guy that has great preparation leading up to games.

"So it's no surprise. He's done a great job everywhere he's been on both sides of the ball. Certainly from a discipline standpoint defensively, he does a great job."

Arkansas ties

Oklahoma Coach Porter Moser, who was at Loyola-Chicago the previous 10 seasons, got his first head coaching job at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock from 2000–03 and led the Trojans to a 54-34 record. He left UALR to coach at Illinois State.

Other side

Oklahoma assistant coach David Patrick was an Arkansas assistant last season. When Eric Musselman had to miss the Arkansas-Abilene Christian game because he was in contact tracing for covid-19, Patrick served as the Razorbacks' interim head coach in their 87-76 victory.

SEC/Big 12

Arkansas and Oklahoma are both playing their second of three games this season against Big 12 or SEC teams.

Arkansas beat Kansas State 72-64 in Kansas City, Mo., on Nov. 21 and will play West Virginia on Jan. 29 in Walton Arena.

Oklahoma, which beat Florida 74-67 on Dec. 1 at home, plays at Auburn on Jan. 29.