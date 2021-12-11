Park police chief rouses UAPB grads





Full of Sunday morning energy, the first African American female chief of the United States Park Police moved the group of about 155 University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff master's and bachelor's degree recipients and their supporters during Friday morning's fall 2021 graduation ceremony at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

"Who am I? I am known by many as a daughter, a granddaughter, a sister, a cousin, an auntie, a niece, a friend, a preacher, a teacher, a mentor and a counselor, to name a few," Pamela A. Smith uttered in every bit of a preacher's tone. "Who am I? Some call me Pam. Some call me Pamela. ... In this season, I am known as a trailblazer, and today, they call me chief.

"Who am I? I am the epitome of choices that I have made, and when I look back at my ..." she continued, after a pause, "when I look back at my life and I think things over, I can say that I've been blessed and we stand in this place today because we have a testimony. I am the picture of every road traveled. I am a reflection of every road not traveled. Make no mistake about, there is no way I could be where I am today if it had not been for the blood – for the blood – of Jesus. My hope is built on nothing less than the blood of Jesus and His righteousness."

Just as the 1992 UAPB graduate and former track and field athlete roused a standing ovation and made her way to her seat next to university leaders, a spirit moved her back to the podium.

"It ain't over until God says it's over," she preached.

Stephen Broughton, the University of Arkansas System board chairman from Pine Bluff, lifted his hands during high points in Smith's message. The university received yet another spirit-filled graduation message, seven months after academic and media personality Michael Eric Dyson took the stage for the spring commencement at Simmons Bank Field.

"I called her Chief Pamela A. Smith, not the Rev. Pamela A. Smith, but oh, boy," UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander reacted to the students.

The December commencement brought out more excitement among graduates, particularly Joseph Brooks of St. Louis. The member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity broke into a high-stepping dance after receiving his degree in political science and landed on the middle aisle in a split.

The fall class of 2021 was among countless graduates across the country who cleared the obstacles caused by covid-19. The onset of the pandemic in March 2020 forced Deshai Rover of Kankakee, Ill., to pause her studies at the time, but the former member of the Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South, or M4, returned this semester to finish her degree in music education.

"Covid put me out of school for over a year, and I thought about not coming back, so the fact that I came back and finished my degree in one semester, it's the world to me. It's everything," Rover said.

Rover, who first enrolled at UAPB in the fall of 2016, was not sick with covid-19, but she stayed home and worked so she could save money and return to Pine Bluff.

"I came back because I wanted to finish strong," she said. She earned a 4.0 grade-point average for the semester and 3.74 cumulatively.

Rover applied for an internship in California and wants to pursue a master's degree in sound technology. Her goal is to "broaden" her degree and teach in college.

Some graduates, like Pine Bluff resident and new master of secondary education D'Carlos Johnson, went back to school to chase their original dreams.

"I always dreamed of getting into coaching," said Johnson, who earned a bachelor's from the University of Arkansas at Monticello in 2000. "My plan changed after that, but now, I'm going to get into coaching."

Johnson had a daughter and has been employed with the state of Arkansas for 19 years.

"My plan changed, but my goal never changed," he said, adding he will put in applications for coaching jobs.

UAPB honored its Chancellor's Medallion winners, the students with the highest grade-point average in their respective schools:

• Omar Allen Jr. Of Pine Bluff (Watson Chapel High School graduate), industrial technology major in the School of Arts and Sciences, 3.952

• Farolyn Murray of Pine Bluff (Watson Chapel graduate), general studies major in the Division of University College, 3.26

• Shelby Slater III of Dumas, business management major in the School of Business and Management, 3.977

• Jasmine Smith of Dorchester, Mass., special education major in the School of Education, 3.473, and

• Arielle Thomas of Dumas, human sciences education major in the School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences, 3.824.

Also, Chanelle Gadsden, who received a bachelor's in biology, was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

Joseph Brooks of St. Louis ends his dance with a split after receiving his degree. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



UAPB graduates ceremoniously move the tassels to their left after their degrees are conferred. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



About 155 undergraduates and postgraduates received degrees during Friday's UAPB fall 2021 graduation ceremony at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Chanelle Gadsden receives a pin from her father before being commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Kyla Gates reacts after making the student reflection address. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



A graduate's mortarboard reads "I wanted to give up but I remembered who was watching." (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Deshai Rover of Kankakee, Ill., poses for a photo taken from the stands. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Family members from Memphis cheer on UAPB graduate Tamiya Howard. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



D'Carlos Johnson of Pine Bluff receives a fist bump after receiving his master's degree in secondary education/physical education. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Shelby Slater III of Dumas and Omar Allen Jr. of Pine Bluff march into the arena as two of five Chancellor's Medallion winners for the fall 2021 semester. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)











