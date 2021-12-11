Philander Smith at UALR men

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS Philander Smith 6-4; UALR 4-6

SERIES Series tied 4-4 TV None

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

PHILANDER SMITH

POS NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Rayonte Childs, 6-0, Jr. 8.6 5.3

F Dontrell Johnson, 6-3, Sr. 8.1 4.0

C Reggie Taylor, 6-9, Sr. 1.3 0.9

G Jadyn Walker, 5-11, Fr. 3.8 1.8

G Aaron Johnson, 6-3, Jr. 9.2 3.3

COACH Todd Day Sr. (66-70 in sixth season at Philander Smith and overall)

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G D.J. Smith, 6-0, Fr. 4.4 2.1

F Kevin Osawe, 6-6, Jr. 8.3 5.2

G Isaiah Palermo, 6-5, Jr. 12.8 4.2

C Admir Besovic 7-0, Sr. 2.5 2.3

G Jovan Stulic, 6-5, Jr. 9.3 2.7

COACH Darrell Walker (46-52 in fourth season at UALR and 92-70 in sixth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR Philander Smith

71.5 Points for 67.5

73.3 Points against 60.1

+0.5 Rebound margin +0.8

+1.5 Turnover margin -1.6

43.9 FG pct. 44.3

32.3 3-pt pct. 28.6

70.7 FT pct. 60.5

CHALK TALK Although their gyms are separated by 5 miles, UALR has not met its NAIA neighbor in more than a decade. … Philander Smith Coach Todd Day is the leading men’s scorer at the University of Arkansas with 2,395 points in 1989-92.

The only other UA player with more than 2,000 career points is Sidney Moncrief (2,066 in 1976-79).