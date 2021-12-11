Philander Smith at UALR men

WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock
RECORDS Philander Smith 6-4; UALR 4-6
SERIES Series tied 4-4 TV None
RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
PHILANDER SMITH
POS NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG
G Rayonte Childs, 6-0, Jr. 8.6 5.3
F Dontrell Johnson, 6-3, Sr. 8.1 4.0
C Reggie Taylor, 6-9, Sr. 1.3 0.9
G Jadyn Walker, 5-11, Fr. 3.8 1.8
G Aaron Johnson, 6-3, Jr. 9.2 3.3
COACH Todd Day Sr. (66-70 in sixth season at Philander Smith and overall)
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG
G D.J. Smith, 6-0, Fr. 4.4 2.1
F Kevin Osawe, 6-6, Jr. 8.3 5.2
G Isaiah Palermo, 6-5, Jr. 12.8 4.2
C Admir Besovic 7-0, Sr. 2.5 2.3
G Jovan Stulic, 6-5, Jr. 9.3 2.7
COACH Darrell Walker (46-52 in fourth season at UALR and 92-70 in sixth season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR Philander Smith
71.5 Points for 67.5
73.3 Points against 60.1
+0.5 Rebound margin +0.8
+1.5 Turnover margin -1.6
43.9 FG pct. 44.3
32.3 3-pt pct. 28.6
70.7 FT pct. 60.5
CHALK TALK Although their gyms are separated by 5 miles, UALR has not met its NAIA neighbor in more than a decade. … Philander Smith Coach Todd Day is the leading men’s scorer at the University of Arkansas with 2,395 points in 1989-92.
The only other UA player with more than 2,000 career points is Sidney Moncrief (2,066 in 1976-79).