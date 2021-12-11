Pinnacle View sets up drive-thru Nativity





Pinnacle View United Methodist Church in Little Rock will celebrate the season with a live, drive-thru Nativity scene on Sunday night.

Covid-19 concerns have caused some congregations to cancel similar efforts, but organizers pulled off last year's outdoor event and are eager to do it again, according to Kelly French, the event's co-coordinator.

"My sound man, my search light guy -- everybody's lined up and it's looking very good," French said.

"It's a big endeavor. It's the church's biggest event," she said.

More than three dozen actors have volunteered for the effort; they'll be joined by a variety of domesticated animals.

"The three wise men have two camels in their scene and the shepherds have a couple of sheep in their scene. The manger scene last year had a small cow and I think we even had an alpaca," French said.

There's also a donkey accompanying Jesus and Mary as they head toward Bethlehem.

Masks are required for people working inside the building. To minimize the risk of coronavirus spread, relatives have been bunched together.

"We've worked hard to keep family units together in the scenes," French said.

Sunday night, the temperatures are expected to dip below freezing, but no precipitation is anticipated.

"The weather's clear so we're excited about that," French said.

Similar Nativity displays are typically organized by a number of Arkansas churches.

One of them, Lakeview Baptist Church in Cave Springs, canceled last year's production due to covid-19 and opted not to hold one this year either. The church hopes to resume the event in 2022, a church worker said.

Parishioners at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Little Rock have also canceled their living Nativity scene for the second straight Christmas.

"Hopefully, next year we'll be swinging back, but this year, unfortunately, we're not gonna do it," said Father Gregory Luyet, the parish's priest.

Out in Lonoke County, Bethlehem United Methodist Church and its neighbors are proceeding with plans for their annual Christmas Road to Bethlehem celebration.

Homes along the rural road, 11 miles North of Lonoke and 11 miles South of Beebe on Arkansas 31, set up scenes depicting the New Testament account of Jesus' birth.

Once visitors get to the church, there should be a Nativity scene awaiting them. And on Wednesday through Friday of next week, there'll be musical performances at 7 p.m. accompanied by refreshments.

The 30-or-so displays along the road remain lit through the end of the year, according to JoAnn Abshure, one of the church volunteers.

It's a longtime community tradition.

"Parents have brought children that have grown up and now they bring their children. It's just something we do," she said.

Due to covid-19, organizers scaled things back in 2020, eliminating the food and the indoor fellowship.

"Last year we didn't do much because of covid, so we're really trying to get it bigger and better this year," she said.

Brenda Phillips, another church member and longtime participant, says the event allows people to step away from the hustle and bustle that often surrounds the holidays.

"It's a time when people can reflect and just calm down," she said. "Families can get together and remember what this season is for."

Pinnacle View United Methodist Church, 20100 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, will have a free, live drive-thru Nativity scene Sunday from 6-8 p.m.

Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 2540 Bethlehem Rd., Lonoke, will hold an open house featuring music and refreshments Wednesday-Friday at 7 p.m. as part of the annual 2.5-mile-long Christmas Road to Bethlehem celebration. Bethlehem Road is 11 miles north of Lonoke, and 11 miles south of Beebe on U.S. Highway 31.



