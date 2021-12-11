Little Rock police seek suspect in shots fired near Pulaski County courthouse

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department on Saturday were searching for a suspect in a non-fatal shooting Thursday morning near the Pulaski County Circuit Court building, an official said.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Brian Penney, 20, of Little Rock for illegal discharge of a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm, said Sgt. Eric Barnes of the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers responded at about 10:20 a.m. Thursday to a report of a disturbance with a weapon near the intersection of West Markham Street and South Spring Street. Witnesses described a male, later identified by witnesses as Penney, firing from the passenger seat of a Hyundai.

No one was injured, though at least one bullet struck a vehicle on the driver’s side door and mirror, the report states. The owner of the vehicle was inside the courthouse at the time of the shooting and is the only victim named in the report.

The Hyundai fled south on Spring Street, according to an incident report. A white Chrysler 300 took off in the opposite direction, and police said it may have been the target.

Sherwood police later located the Hyundai, as well as Aaliyah Jackson of Sherwood, whom they said was the driver of the Hyundai. Jackson was taken to the 12th Street Station for questioning.

It was not immediately apparent Saturday what charges, if any, Jackson faces.