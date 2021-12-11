Powerhouse programs duel for 3A title

At a glance

HARDING ACADEMY VS. PRESCOTT

WHAT Class 3A state championship

WHEN Noon today

WHERE War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

RADIO KABZ-FM, 103.7, in Little Rock

TV Arkansas PBS

TICKETS $7, available online at gofan.co/app/school/AAA

RECORDS Harding Academy 12-2; Prescott 14-0

COACHES Harding Academy: Neil Evans; Prescott: Brian Glass

Harding Academy Coach Neil Evans remembers how overwhelming the logistics of his first state title trip to War Memorial Stadium were in 2019. Two years later, though, he's essentially a seasoned vet.

After Evans' Wildcats downed a 12-1 Osceola team for their first title in four years in 2019, they made the trip again last season, beating an undefeated McGehee squad for back-to-back trophies. Now, for the third year in a row, Harding Academy is again returning to War Memorial, against another small-school powerhouse in Prescott.

"This year, I'm just taking it all a little more in stride," Evans said. "Two household names, Harding Academy and Prescott, coming to War Memorial. I don't know if you could script it much better than that."

Despite the Wildcats and Curley Wolves playing just three times, the two programs have loads of history. They've combined for 67 playoff appearances, 55 conference championships and 13 state titles in their histories. And while Harding is going for a three-peat, its opponent is no stranger to recent championships, having won a Class 3A championship in 2016.

"You look at Prescott," Evans said, "there's no weaknesses."

Prescott (14-0) is the only team in the state of Arkansas that's still undefeated and it's won in convincing fashion all fall, averaging 48.5 points per game and winning by an average margin of 33.8 points.

Junior Carston Poole has commanded the Curley Wolf passing attack with 2,636 passing yards and 30 touchdowns thrown. Jaylen Hopson has led the ground game with 1,879 yards and 30 touchdowns, though Prescott Coach Brian Glass told reporters Wednesday that Hopson has a less than 1% chance of playing today due to a broken fibula he suffered three weeks ago.

Glass said Hopson has been medically cleared by his doctors, but the location of the injury would limit his ability to perform at a high level.

"If he was a lineman, he could probably play," Glass said. "But when you're a four 4.4 40[-yard dash] guy and you're a jitterbug like he is, you're not yourself with that type of injury."

In Hopson's place, Eric Grigsby has taken the starting spot, and Branen Bradley and Travion Dickens have both taken a load of carries the past two weeks. Those three backs have combined for 668 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

While the Curley Wolves will be without their feature back, Harding Academy (12-2) should have its two biggest offensive weapons -- quarterback Kade Smith and running back Andrew Miller -- ready to roll.

Miller's 1,557 yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground lead the Wildcats in both categories, with Smith being the team's only other rusher with 100-plus yards. Smith, who's in his first year as Harding Academy's starting quarterback, has 2,657 passing yards, and he's thrown for 24 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

The Wildcats have largely cruised after a four-game stretch that included two non-conference losses to Valley View and Briarcrest (Tenn.) early in the year. Evans said that stretch was the best thing that could've happened for the program.

"I think having those experiences changes the mental makeup and the psychology of a team, and it's also a great safety net to understand that the sun comes up after a loss," Evans said. "When you lose a game it's a huge benefit, because you get to understand how much bigger this whole picture is, but when all you do is you win, ... that's not life, and the lessons that are learned in a loss far exceed any win anyone could have."