Prep Basketball Roundup

GIRLS

North Little Rock 55, Fayetteville 26

The Lady Charging Wildcats built a big early lead and rolled to a mercy-rule win in the second game of a doubleheader girls basketball night at Bulldog Arena.

Destine Duckworth scored a game-high 20 points for North Little Rock (6-1) and Kyriana Jones added 8.

Jayla Johnson led the Lady Bulldogs (3-3) with 13 points.

The teams will be back in action today as North Little Rock takes on Bentonville at 1 p.m., followed by Fayetteville against Tulsa Union at 2:30 p.m.

BOYS

Bentonville 80, St. Louis Jennings 56

Bentonville found its 3-point range early and often as the Tigers hit a dozen shots beyond the arc and rolled past Jennings in the Blue Springs (Mo.) Tournament semifinals Friday night.

Caden Miller and Owen Dehrmann each scored 19 points for Bentonville, which hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter and jumped out to a 21-6 lead. The Tigers led 37-17 at halftime and 56-42 after three quarters.

Jaylen Lee added 17 points for Bentonville, which advanced to today's championship game with the victory.

FS Northside 64, KC Rockhurst 59

D-Bug Whitmore had 25 points to lead four Northside players in double figures and the Grizzlies outlasted Rockhurst during Friday's consolation action in the Blue Springs (Mo.) Tournament.

Sam Roper added 11 for Northside, which led 33-28 at halftime and 49-46 after three quarters. Pum Savoy and Javion Smith chipped in 10 points apiece for the Grizzlies.

Rogers 63, Greene County Tech 61 (OT)

Will Liddell drove to the free-throw line and hit a jumper with 1.7 seconds remaining to slip Rogers past Greene County Tech during Friday's action in the Arvest Hoopfest in War Eagle Arena.

The Mounties (2-2) had missed an earlier shot to break the tie but saved the ball inbounds for another chance. Liddell took the inbounds pass after Rogers called time, then drove to his right for the game-winner.

Greene County Tech had to go the length of the court but failed to get a shot off before the buzzer sounded.

Alonzo Porchia led Rogers with 19 points, while Liddell scored 17, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Benji Goodman led Greene County Tech with 15, while George Smith and Christian Waller added 12 apiece.

Harrison 68, Rogers Heritage 65

Harrison's trio of Abe Glidewell, Logan Plumlee and Gatlin James combined for 25 points in the fourth quarter and sparked Harrison's comeback win over Heritage to cap the first night of the Arvest Hoopfest in War Eagle Arena.

The Goblins trailed 46-38 after three quarters but outscored the War Eagles 30-19 over the final 8 minutes. James, who finished with 16 points, tipped in his own miss and later hit a 3-pointer to give Harrison a 60-56 lead with 1:53 remaining.

Glidewell, who had eight of 18 points in the fourth quarter, hit two free throws to give the Goblins a 68-65 lead. Heritage then missed a couple of 3-point attempts in the final 8 seconds.

Plumlee led Harrison with 19 points, with 10 of those in the fourth quarter. Noah Furuseth led Heritage with 16, including a 3-pointer that pulled the War Eagles within 66-65, while Micah Hill added 13 and Jaden Torres 12.

Lead Hill 49, Green Forest 38

Lead Hill took charge in the second half and reached the Green Forest Holiday Tournament championship game with a victory over the host school.

Green Forest led 17-12 at halftime, but Lead Hill went on a 22-14 run in the third quarter to take a 34-31 lead. Green Forest then capped the win with a 15-7 fourth-quarter run.

Cody Paul was the only Lead Hill player in double figures with 12 points. Isaac Demeyer had 12 points and was the lone Green Forest player in double figures.

Bergman 78, Lincoln 57

Walker Patton had 34 points and 7 rebounds as Bergman defeated Lincoln in the other Green Forest Holiday Tournament semifinal.

Kaden Ponder added 15 points and 7 rebounds for the Panthers (15-2), who led 44-27 at halftime and outscored the Wolves 27-17 in the third quarter for a 71-44 cushion. Kaden Henson chipped in 10 for Bergman.

Gravette 51, Choteau, Okla. 40

Dakota Sizemore scored 13 of Gravette's 16 points in the second quarter and helped the Lions reach the championship game of the Adair (Okla.) Invitational.

Sizemore's performance allowed Gravette to extend an early 13-9 lead into a 29-18 halftime cushion, and the Lions enjoyed a 43-29 lead after three quarters. Sizemore finished with 15 points to lead three Lions in double figures, followed by Brady Hunt with 14 and Michael Duke with 10.

Springdale 54, Van Buren 41

Tevin Tate scored 12 points to lead Springdale to a nonconference win Friday night against Van Buren.

Conner Myers led the Pointers with 12 points and Drew Brasuell added 11.