PREP FOOTBALL: Shiloh Christian senior Jacob Solomon proves physical stature is overrated

SPRINGDALE -- For almost a decade there has been a Solomon brother on the Shiloh Christian football roster.

Matthew Solomon was the first of the three brothers to wear the blue and gold fr0m 2012-14, followed by Wesley Solomon from 2016-18.

Tonight, when the final horn sounds at War Memorial Stadium, the Solomons will see the third and last of the boys walk off the field as Jacob Solomon will play his final game for the Saints in the Class 4A state championship game.

"I grew up watching my brothers. They have been my role models and taught me so much," said Jacob after last week's 57-54 come-from-behind win against Arkadelphia in the semifinals. "Just being able to do this means so much to me."

The Saints (13-1) return to Little Rock for the third straight year and will look to defend their state championship against Joe T. Robinson (13-1) today at 6:30 p.m. The game will not only cap the 2021 season, but it will also be the swan song for both teams in Class 4A as they prepare to make the move to Class 5A next season.

Shiloh Christian Coach Jeff Conaway said the Solomon family has played a major role in the Saints' program, and Jacob Solomon (5-5, 120 pounds) has more than held his own on the football field despite his less-than-imposing physical size.

"He's just a young man that does not let his stature hinder him at all," said Conaway. "He plays like he's 6-3 and he's probably 5-3. Man, the Solomon family ... they're legends for Shiloh."

Jacob Solomon might have been the smallest player on the field last Friday night against Arkadelphia, but his contributions were monumental, said Conaway.

Solomon scored the Saints' first touchdown on a 20-yard pass, outrunning an Arkadelphia defender to the end zone. He later added another huge play on Shiloh Christian's opening possession of the third quarter when he laid out to pull in a 30-yard pass on fourth down that set up a Ben Baker touchdown.

"I was running down the field and I saw the ball go flying," said Baker. "Jacob is like 5-4, 5-5, I don't know. And he just laid out for it. He just gives everything he has. It was unbelievable that catch he made."

Solomon also came up big on Shiloh Christian's final drive. After Arkadelphia took a 54-49 lead with just over two minutes left, the Badgers kicked the ball out of bounds. Instead of taking the ball at the 35 after the kick went out of bounds, Shiloh Christian opted to have Arkadelphia re-kick and Solomon was able to return the ball to the 47, giving the Saints 12 extra yards.

"We just believed in our kickoff return team and we thought if we could make them kick we could get the ball in better field position," said Solomon of the decision to force the re-kick.

The senior team captain has 30 catches for 424 yards and 6 touchdowns and another 200 yards in kickoff and punt returns. Solomon also starts on defense, where he has 28 tackles, 2 interceptions and 1 sack.

Solomon said the Saints are a team that plays for one another, putting the team above individual play.

"I love every guy in that locker room," he said. "We challenge ourselves to play because we love each other and we just want the best for each other."

While tonight will mark the final time a Solomon brother will snap on a dazzling gold helmet for Shiloh Christian, their legacy will carry on for years to come as players who scoffed at being undersized and made their mark on the field in a big way.

At A Glance

JACOB SOLOMON

SCHOOL Shiloh Christian

CLASS Senior

POSITION Wide receiver/defensive back/kick returner

HEIGHT 5-5

WEIGHT 120

NOTABLE Came up with several big plays in 57-54 semifinal win against Arkadelphia including a 20-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter and a 30-yard catch on fourth down that led to a touchdown. … Has 30 catches for 424 yards and 6 touchdowns this season. … Also has 200 yards in returns. … The youngest of three brothers to play for the Saints.